Michael Phelps former coach Bob Bowman makes feelings known as he leads Texas Longhorns to NCAA Championship title

Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, recently made his feelings known as the University of Texas clinched their 16th 2025 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championship title. The event took place at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

The victory was recorded as the program's first national title under the guidance of head coach Bob Bowman. The Texas Longhorns finished with a total of 490 points, followed by California (471) and Indiana (459). As of today, the team has won 67 national titles including the recent one, and a total of 63 NCAA championships.

Coach Bowman shared the victorious news on Instagram on March 30, 2025, with the following caption:

“The pride and winning tradition of the University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or timid.I am so grateful to be able to help these young men learn and develop. They are TEXAS TOUGH."

The Texans have finished in the top three 37 times, including 13 second-place finishes. The team has won championships in different years, with six titles since 2015. They have also finished in the top 10 for 45 straight years. This is their first championship since 2021 and their 10th since 2000.

Bob Bowman reflects on Texas' 2025 NCA Division I victory

Coach Bob Bowman with Michael Phelps during the 2016 Austin Elite Invite - Day 3 - Source: Getty

In April 2024, Michael Phelps', former coach, took on the role of director of Swimming and diving and men's head coach at the University of Texas. The previous season, he coached at Arizona State. He joined ASU in 2015 and guided the team to the 2024 NCAA champion title and a second place finish at the 2023 NCAA championship.

Reflecting on the team's recent 2025 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championship title, Michael Phelps' coach said:

"I'm really proud of this team because they didn't know me I didn't know them we just kind of got started, it's a little rocky at first trying to figure everything out and really, while I remember in our first team meeting saying that we could contend for a championship in here I was like "Maybe next year." (0:01 onwards)

Further in the interview, the coach credited the athletes' hard work and resilience, mentioning standout swims, including a crucial 200-yard breaststroke race that secured their championship win.

In addition to NCAA coaching, Bob Bowman's guidance helped Michael Phelps win 28 Olympic medals including 23 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze across five Olympic events.

