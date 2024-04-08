Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman opens up on the correlation between music and swimming

Bob Bowman, the American swimming coach, recently opened up about the connection between music and swimming in a podcast. The former coach of the legendary Michael Phelps appeared on the Car Dates podcast hosted by Olivia Smoliga.

During the podcast, Bowman elaborated on his career so far with a special focus on his background and working with Michael Phelps. However, after Bowman stated that he had a music major, the host asked the legendary coach about the connection that music has with swimming.

Replying to this question, Bowman stated:

"Actually music and swimming are related. So if you look at music like a page of musical notes it's 100% science and math. It's all like vibrations it's very cut and dry. But when you play it and you put an interpretation on it that it becomes something beautiful and it's a lot like swimming."

He further added:

"The training and the energy systems, the stuff we tried, and the strokes we do are pretty science-based but when someone takes that and adds their own emotions, it becomes swimming."

Besides Bowman, various scientific research has also proved the connection between music and swimming. After Bowman's podcast episode was released, the Low Country Aquatic Club incorporated training procedures through the use of rhythmic music. They shared a video of their training drill on Instagram.

"In a recent episode of the podcast @thecardate, coaching legend @coach_bowman explains the connection between music and swimming. We used this example to illustrate to the kids how the 6-beat kick in freestyle mirrors the triplet rhythm in music. We wanted the kids to count their kicks in their stroke to see if they could grasp the concept. With a grasp of basic music theory, it becomes clear how the arms and legs synchronize to a rhythm during freestyle swimming."

Bob Bowman replaced Eddie Reese as the University of Texas's new Head Coach

After a superb reign with Arizona State University, Bowman is all set for the next chapter of his coaching career. The University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced Bowman as their Head Coach after Eddie Reese, former coach of the Longhorns, vacated the position after being in charge of the team for 46 seasons.

Reese has been a juggernaut for the university and won a record 15 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Bob Bowman will have a task on his hands to continue Reese's legacy at the university.

However, the former ASU coach also has one of the most decorated resumes in the sport and is the most suitable contender for carrying forward the legacy of Eddie Reese. The 59-year-old recently guided the ASU to its first-ever Pac-12 2023) and National Championships (2024).

Besides, the South Carolina native has a lot of experience in coaching prominent teams such as Florida, Michigan, and most importantly, the US National team.