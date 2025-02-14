Michael Phelps former coach Bob Bowman reacts to the Olympic gold medalists adorable childhood picture

Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, recently reacted to a throwback photo of the swimming legend shared on social media. The image captures a young Phelps sitting near the poolside during his practice sessions.

Bob Bowman began coaching the Olympian at 11, guiding him to a tally of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze over five consecutive Olympic games. After Phelps retired in the 2016 Rio Olympics, the coach took the role of director of swimming and diving at the University of Texas.

An Instagram page, Laurent Swimming, shared a throwback photo on Instagram in February 2025 accompanied by a caption:

"Petit poisson 🐟 devenue Grand (Little fish became big)"

Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, reshared the photo on his Instagram story and reacted with a blue-colored heart.

Screenshot of Bob Bowman's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @coach_bowman

Michael Phelps reflects on Bob Bowman's influence on his life

Coach Bob Bowman with Michael Phelps at the 2016 Austin Elite Invite - Day 3 - Source: Getty

During a speech in 2022 with Team USA, Michael Phelps referred to his longtime coach, Bob Bowman, as a father figure because of the deep influence the coach had on his life and career. Bowman started coaching Phelps at the age of 11 and guided him to become a world-class athlete.

Phelps acknowledged that Bowman believed in his potential early on, even predicting that he could make the Olympic team in just four years. The swimmer trusted his coach, followed his advice, dropped other sports, and dedicated himself entirely to swimming. Reflecting on the coach's influence, Phelps said:

"My coach, who at times, I'll say it, was a pain in the a**, but without him, I would not have the chance to be who I am in the swimming pool, period, or who I am on land. He taught me so much. He was a dad to me. He believed in me as an 11-year-old kid. He sat with me and my parents and said 'You could make the Olympic team in four years' and I was like, 'Oh, cool. Let's go. Where do I sign up?'” [2:12 onwards]

Apart from the Olympics, Michael Phelps has an outstanding record at the World Aquatics Championships, winning 33 medals in his career. His achievements include 26 gold, six silver, and one bronze medal. His medal tally reflects in multiple events, including 200 freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, and 200m individual medley.

