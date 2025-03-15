Michael Phelps helps raise $2,000,000 as he steps up in assistance for a good cause

Michael Phelps is diving deep into philanthropy, using his platform to raise awareness and funds for children's mental health. Having been a champion in the water, Phelps became a champion for children 's mental health by displaying his unwavering commitment to the cause and raising millions of dollars.

The legendary swimmer was present at the Kids’ Minds Matter signature gala on Wednesday night, March 12, at Arthrex One in Naples. He shared his struggles with anxiety and depression at the packed venue and encouraged the guests to support the local children and youth by expanding mental health services.

According to southfloridahospitalnews.com, the philanthropic event helped raise over $2.6 million to help improve mental health care for kids. The donations were made to Kids' Mind Matter, a non-profit organization in Southwest Florida. Michael Phelps also opened up about his experiences with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts at the event.

"It’s scary" - Michael Phelps reflects on overcoming major setbacks that led to suicidal thoughts

Michael Phelps of the United States during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps was present at the Kids’ Minds Matter signature gala with his wife Nicole Johnson when he said being able to save a life is a greater achievement than winning a gold medal at a prestigious sporting event. Reflecting on his personal experience with suicidal thoughts, he expressed his gratitude for receiving help at the right moment while pointing out that others usually have to wait for years to get the care they need.

“For me, winning a gold medal is awesome, but getting the chance to save a life is even better," Phelps said (via southfloridahospitalnews.com). "You’ve heard Nicole talk, and you’ve heard me talk, and yeah, I’ve looked suicide in the eye. It’s scary. I know there are people in the world who are struggling just like I am."

Phelps added:

"I’m very thankful to get the help and care that I needed at the time that I did, but there are people who have to wait years to even see a therapist."

Michael Phelps encountered phases of anxiety and depression multiple times in his career. He went through post-Olympic depression after the 2004 Games for the first time. He experienced deep emotional struggles following the 2012 London Games and considered taking his own life. However, he went on to display an unprecedented swimming career with 28 Olympic medals.

