Michael Phelps hypes up Jon Jones' victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps reacted to MMA fighter Jon Jones' victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. The event took place on Saturday (Nov 16) at the Maddison Square Garden.

Jones cemented his victory over 42-year-old Miocic in the third round of the contest, thereby successfully defending his UFC heavyweight title. This was the first match between Jones and Miocic in their respective mixed martial careers and Jones sealed it with an amazing spinning back kick. This was also his first appearance in the octagon since his clash against Cyril Gane in March 2023.

Following this victory, Jones performed a brief Donald Trump YMCA dance move, as the US President-elect was sitting ringside. Reacting to Jones' victory, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps took to his Instagram to share a clip of the celebration. He commented:

"Let's go @jonnybones"

Michael Phelps reacts to Jones' win against Miocic (Image via: Phelps Instagram)

Phelps had predicted a win for Jones against Miocic before the fight and also shared it on his Instagram handle.

Michael Phelps' prediction on Instagram (Image via: Phelps Instagram)

Michael Phelps opened up about his love for golf

Phelps with his 100m Butterfly silver medal during the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty)

MMA is not the only sport Michael Phelps follows, as he is also an avid golf fan. Since his retirement from swimming, the former American swimmer has competed in several tournaments such as the Icons Series golf event.

In an interview, Phelps stated that he is 'obsessed' with the sport of golf and being able to compete in it with anyone is a 'cool' activity for him. He also mentioned that he can play and compete with the former World No.1 Jon Rahm. He said in a 2023 interview with Boardroom:

"I’m just obsessed. “I got my wife obsessed too, which is nice so we get to get out and play a ton. I’m a super competitive human, so being able to play golf and compete with anybody you possibly play with is so cool. I can go out and play with (Jon) Rahm and he gives me a ton of shots, but I still compete. That’s one of the things I love about golf.”

Phelps is set to compete in the "The Match: Superstars" exhibition golf event which is scheduled to be held later this month. The event will also feature celebrities such as Charles Barkley, Blake Griffin, etc.

