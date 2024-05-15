Michael Phelps jumps in water with American figure skater Nathan Chen for a brand partnership with Panasonic

Michael Phelps and figure skater Nathan Chen recently collided for a brand partnership. Phelps joined Panasonic in 2020 and Chen has been a part of the company since April 2022. The two were seen in a pool together hinting towards a big announcement with the brand.

Michael Phelps took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself with Chen in the pool. He hinted at a big Panasonic announcement in the caption of his post. The post's caption read,

"Getting some laps in ahead of our big #TeamPanasonic announcement."

Phelps also re-posted Panasonic's video on his story where he was questioned about teaching Chen competitive swimming skills. To which Chen expressed with a smirk,

"Not exactly that."

To this Phelps hyping up the curiousness added,

"We will be joining a team of sorts. Who's ready to learn more?"

However, the huge collaboration between Michael Phelps and Nathan Chen for Panasonic has not been revealed yet. This is just a teaser for the same.

Michael Phelps has been stunning the community with laudable collaborations. He was recently seen on Jimmy Fallon's show opening up about mental health awareness.

Michael Phelps on mental health at Jimmy Fallon's show

Michael Phelps graced Jimmy Fallon's show with his presence on May 10. He opened up about his mental health and his methods of coping with difficult situations.

Fallon Tonight shared a video on their Instagram account where Phelps is seen disclosing his close friends who check up on him and along with it, gave a powerful message on mental health awareness.

When Phelps feels a rollercoaster of emotions, he has some friends whom he confides in. They reach out to him and even he reaches out to them to make sure they are doing alright.

"When I'm going through my ups and downs, I still go through depression and anxiety, sometimes daily. In those moments, I have a couple of friends that will reach out to me or I'll reach out to them right. Like, if I haven't heard from somebody, I reach out to them. I check in."

Phelps revealed that sports reporter Jay Glazer is one of his closest friends and both of them check in on each other every now and then for their mental health. Phelps also added Charles Barkley to his close friends list who checks up on him. He also opened up about the importance of these texts and how it positively affects his mental condition.

"For me, in those times when those messages come through, sometimes they are so important and they hit so hard. And, it just honestly, it helps me take that step back and just take that deep breath and kind of get out of my own way."

He raised mental health awareness as he suggested people get a person in whom they can confide in and share all the ups and downs going.