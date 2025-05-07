Michael Phelps pays tribute to coach Bob Bowman as he continues to train upcoming swimming stars

Michael Phelps paid a moving tribute to his coach, Bob Bowman, and reminisced about their journey together spanning several decades. The greatest Olympian of all time said that he was excited to see the journey of coach Bob Bowman continuing, as he still trained the future generation of swimmers.

He started training under coach Bob Bowman at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club in Maryland when he was just 11. Their journey together lasted until Michael Phelps competed in his last event during the Rio Olympics and then retired from the sport as one of the greatest swimmers ever in the sport.

The Baltimore Bullet frequently talked about having been trained by Bob Bowman in his interviews and attributed his coach for turning him into a firm disciplinarian during his career, which brought him unprecedented success. Additionally, there was a time during his career when he trained for five consecutive years without taking a day off, which was a testament to his commitment and discipline imparted by his coach.

Bob Bowman joined Arizona State University as a swimming coach in 2015 and led the University to a team championship in the NCAA swimming Championships in 2024. One of his student athletes, France's Léon Marchand, was also among the emerging top swimmers who shone by winning four gold medals in the Paris Olympics.

Michael Phelps gave a moving tribute to coach Bob Bowman on Instagram and referred to him as the 'best'. In addition, Phelps wished his best for Bob Bowman as he went on to train future prospects.

"The best. Thy ©coach_bowman! It was a FUN ride! Fun to watch the next chapter!!" he wrote.

Michael Phelps on being trained by Bob Bowman

Michael Phelps spoke about being trained by coach Bob Bowman in an interview with Gulf News. The American swimmer shared how his unique training techniques helped them prepare for their races in a better manner.

Moreover, Phelps shared how his coach trained them under race-like situations, which helped them to handle the pressure in a better manner and eventually succeed.

"Every single day, our coach Bob is giving us certain challenges to prepare us for the moment those lights come on. The most pressured situations. That’s why Léon and I have been able to rise above the rest. Because Bob has literally put us through every possible situation," he said.

This helped him to visualize as well as mentally prepare before competing on the global stage in high-pressure situations.

