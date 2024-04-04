Michael Phelps reacts as Caitlin Clark shows off her screen saver of swimming legend

Swimming legend Michael Phelps was pleased after learning that his image is the mobile screen saver for Iowa's star hooper Caitlin Clark.

Earlier in the week, Clark and Co. faced off against the LSU Tigers in a high stakes game, taking a 94-87 win. After the match, the Hawkeyes engaged in some fun off-court interactions, with an interviewer asking the players what their mobile phone screensaver was in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

When asked the question, Clark turned her phone to the camera and fans caught a glimpse of an image of Phelps racing. The No. 22 described her choice of screensaver, saying:

“That's Michael Phelps swimming at the Olympics. Pretty tough.”

Reacting to her choice of screensaver, the Flying Fish let Clark know he was honored by her choice, writing on X:

“Honored. This is so cool! 😎 @CaitlinClark22”

The race that Caitlin Clark is using for her screensaver has a particularly interesting story. The picture is of Phelps beating South African Chad Le Clos in the 200m butterfly finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The significance of the photo lies in the intense rivalry between the two. Le Clos beat Phelps in the 200m butterfly at the London Olympics for gold, post which Phelps stated that he would never compete in that event again.

However, the 28-time Olympic medalist attempted the event again in 2015, after which the tensions between the two kept getting higher as the Olympics approached.

At the Games, Michael Phelps finally had his revenge, beating Chad Le Clos to clinch gold, and giving Caitlin Clark her current screensaver.

Michael Phelps predicts men's March Madness brackets

A few days ago, Michael Phelps predicted what the brackets for the 2024 Men's Division I Basketball would look like, and the swimmer fell slightly short of the mark.

According to Phelps’ calculation, the teams that would have made it to the Elite Eight included UConn, Illinois, North Carolina, Arizona, Houston, Marquette, Gonzaga, and Creighton.

However, the Olympian was right on only two counts. While UConn and Illinois did make it to the quarters, the other six teams in the mix were Alabama, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Pursue, and Tennessee State.

Moreover, Phelps predicted that the semi finals would see a face off between UConn and North Carolina, and Houston and Creighton, with Uconn and Houston making it to the finals.

The current semifinals will see UConn and Alabama battle it out in one half, while NC State takes on Purdue in the other.