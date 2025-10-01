Michael Phelps recently shared his thoughts about attending the Ryder Cup held at Bethpage State Park on Long Island, New York. The Ryder Cup is a biennial golf tournament organized between American and European golfers.The official Instagram page of the PGA [the apex body in golf] shared some glimpses from the Ryder Cup, which was attended by a host of celebrities apart from Michael Phelps. These included Colin Jost, writer and one of the co-anchors of the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, and popular chef Jose Andres, among others.The Instagram post on PGA's Instagram page had the following caption, &quot;Mornings at the Ryder Cup hit different! Thanks to everyone who stopped by @tmobile Breakfast at Bethpage last weekend. What a time! 🍗&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhelps, who also attended the Breakfast at Bethpage event, shared the post with a two-word caption on his Instagram story that read, &quot;Good Times&quot; Screengrab of Michael Phelps' Instagram story [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]For the unversed, Michael Phelps is also a passionate golfer. After retiring from competitive swimming in 2016, the former Olympic champion divides his time equally between his family, his NGO Michael Phelps Foundation, and his passion for golf.When Michael Phelps shared an advice for people dealing with hardships Michael Phelps talks about dealing with hardships [Image Source : Getty] Michael Phelps previously shared crucial advice for those dealing with hardships in their life. In a conversation shared by Bhrett Mccabe in June 2025 on his Instagram profile, Phelps remarked, &quot;My body and what I'm trying to accomplish is a five-thousand-piece puzzle. How can I put one piece in each day? If I can do that, then nothing else matters, and the way that I can do that is by controlling what I can control. If I'm doing that to the best of my ability, then nothing else matters.&quot;In another podcast with Whoop, Phelps opened up about his winning mindset as he said, “I put the pressure on myself. I wanted to win every single time I got in the pool. I don’t like to get second. I don’t like to get third. I don’t like not making the podium. So, for me it’s one place – it's winning. That’s it. If I don’t win, how can I make sure that never happens again? How can I make sure the next time I’m out there, I’m on top and not second or third.&quot;After battling severe depression between 2010 and 2014, Michael Phelps talked about the need to be more open about the mental health of athletes. He has been backed by Olympic champions like Usain Bolt and Simone Biles for this noble cause.