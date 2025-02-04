Michael Phelps reacts to former coach Bob Bowman's claims about his competitive nature with his children

Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman has shared a lighthearted story about the swimming legend's competitive spirit even in the family soccer games. Bowman claimed that the Olympian does not believe in letting others win, no matter the setting.

The legendary coach recalled a fun family soccer match where Phelps, teamed up with two children, faced off against Bowman and the children's nanny. Despite Phelp's competitive drive, the game started unexpectedly. After the Olympian slipped, Bowman's team quickly took a 2-0 lead. However, Phelps' determination tied the game at 2-2. Just when it seemed like he would take over and secure another victory, Bowman's team scored the final goal.

Reflecting on the family soccer match, Phelp's former coach revealed the swimmer's competitive nature during an Unfiltered Water podcast. A snippet of the podcast was shared on Instagram.

Trending

"The Boys is like has a world record, you know, no matter what it is, it's very, competitive. Michael does not believe in letting them win anything. We have these soccer games this family because Boomer's in the soccer big time, he's really good at it," Bowman said (0:01 onwards).

Phelps reacted with emojis as he reposted the reel on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @m_phelps00

Bob Bowman currently leads the men's swimming and diving teams at the University of Texas as their head coach and director of swimming. He started coaching Michael Phelps when he was 11 and remained his mentor throughout his career. Under Bowman's guidance, Phelps won 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze Olympic medals, 28 in total.

When Bob Bowman revealed the work ethic behind Michael Phelps' greatness

Michael Phelps at We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament - Source: Getty

In March 2024, coach Bob Bowman described Michael Phelps' dedication to training. He shared that the champion had an 'unbelievable work ethic'. He worked harder than anyone else. For six years leading up to the 2005 Olympics, Phelps trained every day without missing a session.

The coach further revealed that it didn't matter to Phelps if it was a holiday, his birthday, or if he was sick, he still showed up to train. Bowman emphasized that this nonstop dedication separated him from other athletes. Reflecting on Phelps' dedication, Bowman said (0:01 onwards):

"He had an unbelievable work ethic, when I say unbelievable work ethic, I mean for a period of time from you know for about six years leading up to the 2004 Olympics games he trained 365 days for six years. He did not miss a day of training not on a Sunday not on a holiday not on his birthday. When he got sick he still came."

Michael Phelps retired from competitive swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics. He finished his career winning five gold medals and one silver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback