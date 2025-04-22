Michael Phelps reacts as Leeds United secures Premier League Promotion

Former swimming legend Michael Phelps expressed his delight at the promotion of Leeds United. The Peacocks managed to secure the promotion from the EFL Championship to the English Premier League after a wait of two years, i.e., they will be returning to the main draw of the English Premier League.

Ad

Leeds United recently bulldozed Stoke City 6-0 in a recent game at the EFL Championships. With Sheffield United losing to Burnley by 1-2, the promotion was now a mere formality, with two games to spare.

Phelps reacted to this occasion by sharing the news, as well as a video of the team's celebrations. He wrote in the caption of one of the Instagram stories,

"Yessss!! Let's goooo!!"

Screengrabs of Michael Phelps' Instagram stories about Leeds United [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]

Previously, Michael Phelps cheered for golfer Justin Thomas when he won the RBC Heritage Championships in a closely contested sudden-death playoff. Thomas broke his winless streak; the PGA Tour pro's last win came in 2022, when he won the PGA Championship.

Ad

Trending

Phelps reacted to the occasion by sharing the news on his Instagram story with the following caption,

"Let's go!! Congrats @justinthomas34"

Michael Phelps is currently shuffling between his responsibilties towards his family, his NGO Michael Phelps' Foundation, as well as his passion for golf. He even supports prominent players like Min Woo-Lee, Rory McIlroy to name a few.

Michael Phelps shares his secret behind his dominance

Michael Phelps shares the secret behind his domination in the pool [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly one of the greatest swimmers in modern times. The soon-to-be 40-year-old former Olympic champion once recounted how he used to stay ahead of his competitors and why his dominance was no 'rocket science.'

Ad

In an interaction with Dubai Eye Sport in 2017, Phelps revealed that there was no magic formula behind his success. In his words,

“Honestly, you know what I did wasn't rocket science. It's, you know, for me as a kid, I had dreams bigger than anybody else could ever dream, and I wanted to be the greatest. I wanted to be the best, and, you know, I think it's always wanted to be the first Michael Phelps because I wanted to do things differently than everybody else.” [2:54 onwards]

Ad

Phelps further added that he got extra 52 days for not taking any off in between. He mentioned,

“So for me, when I went through a span of five or six years where I didn't miss a single day of training, 365 days a year, that made me different. I got 52 extra days each year than anybody else had, and in the sport of swimming, if you miss one day, it takes you two days to get back to where you were.”

Michael Phelps had made his Olympic debut as a 15-year-old at the quadrennial event held in Sydney in 2000. He retired on a high after winning six Olympic medals, including five gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More