Michael Phelps reacts as Leeds United secures Premier League Promotion

Former swimming legend Michael Phelps expressed his delight at the promotion of Leeds United. The Peacocks managed to secure the promotion from the EFL Championship to the English Premier League after a wait of two years, i.e., they will be returning to the main draw of the English Premier League.
Leeds United recently bulldozed Stoke City 6-0 in a recent game at the EFL Championships. With Sheffield United losing to Burnley by 1-2, the promotion was now a mere formality, with two games to spare.
Phelps reacted to this occasion by sharing the news, as well as a video of the team's celebrations. He wrote in the caption of one of the Instagram stories,
"Yessss!! Let's goooo!!"
Previously, Michael Phelps cheered for golfer Justin Thomas when he won the RBC Heritage Championships in a closely contested sudden-death playoff. Thomas broke his winless streak; the PGA Tour pro's last win came in 2022, when he won the PGA Championship.
Phelps reacted to the occasion by sharing the news on his Instagram story with the following caption,
"Let's go!! Congrats @justinthomas34"
Michael Phelps is currently shuffling between his responsibilties towards his family, his NGO Michael Phelps' Foundation, as well as his passion for golf. He even supports prominent players like Min Woo-Lee, Rory McIlroy to name a few.
Michael Phelps shares his secret behind his dominance
Michael Phelps is undoubtedly one of the greatest swimmers in modern times. The soon-to-be 40-year-old former Olympic champion once recounted how he used to stay ahead of his competitors and why his dominance was no 'rocket science.'
In an interaction with Dubai Eye Sport in 2017, Phelps revealed that there was no magic formula behind his success. In his words,
“Honestly, you know what I did wasn't rocket science. It's, you know, for me as a kid, I had dreams bigger than anybody else could ever dream, and I wanted to be the greatest. I wanted to be the best, and, you know, I think it's always wanted to be the first Michael Phelps because I wanted to do things differently than everybody else.” [2:54 onwards]
Phelps further added that he got extra 52 days for not taking any off in between. He mentioned,
“So for me, when I went through a span of five or six years where I didn't miss a single day of training, 365 days a year, that made me different. I got 52 extra days each year than anybody else had, and in the sport of swimming, if you miss one day, it takes you two days to get back to where you were.”
Michael Phelps had made his Olympic debut as a 15-year-old at the quadrennial event held in Sydney in 2000. He retired on a high after winning six Olympic medals, including five gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.