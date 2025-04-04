Michael Phelps expressed excitement for the newly relaunched pairs of Kobe Bryant's Nike signature sneaker line, 'What The Kobe'. The Kobe 8 Protro's 'What The' collection initially hit the market in 2013 and was priced at $140.

Michael Phelps has left a lasting impact on the swimming realm and continues to inspire future generations to dream big. Being the most successful Olympian with 23 gold medals in his repertoire, he retired in 2016 but keeps himself close to the sporting world through different roles.

Phelps also transitioned into business ventures, investing in several brands and working with his eponymous Michael Phelps Foundation and swimwear line, MP, which has largely contributed to the sport's commercial growth. Phelps has also endorsed brands like Speedo, Visa, Under Armour, Subway, and Wheaties, amongst others.

Recently, he reacted to the launch of the newest Kobe 8 Protro sneaker line in 'What The Kobe' colorway, the signature line of late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. He posted the announcement on his Instagram story with 2 emojis.

Michael Phelps reacts to 'What The Kobe' sneaker collection of the late NBA legend; Instagram - @m_phelps00

Earlier this year, the swimming legend received a pair of Kobe sneakers from the latter's wife, Vanessa Bryant. The businesswoman and philanthropist sent Phelps a pair of red shoes with intricate detailing and a black Nike symbol.

"Thx @vanessabrynt and the fam!!!" he shared on his Instagram story.

Phelps has never worn Nike in his competitive years since he always picked his preferred sportswear brand, Under Armour.

The 39-year-old also earned the Laureus World Sports Comeback of the Year award in 2017, among other accolades.

When Michael Phelps shared how he and Kobe Bryant utilized their recognition wisely

Phelps at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps has worked to improve the sporting careers of many through his ventures. He once sat in conversation with WSJ reporter Lee Hawkins, talking about how Kobe Bryant inspired him in business prospects. He also shared that the success he and Bryant earned in their respective careers has opened many opportunities for them.

"We’ve had the privilege and the opportunity in our sports to be successful or reach that pinnacle, and we know what it takes to get to that top level. So now it’s always the challenge, I think, for the athletes to find that drive outside of the sport; it’s a fun process and a new process.” (3:13 onwards)

Phelps was a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics as a hospitality partner alongside former gymnast Aly Raisman.

