Michael Phelps reacts to receiving $75,000 donation for a Good cause

Michael Phelps recently reacted to receiving a grand sum of money for a noble cause. Stadium Classic, which is a charitable tournament, raised $75000 for the former Olympic champion's NGO, the Michael Phelps Foundation.

Phelps shared an image of receiving a cheque for the same on his Instagram story. The former swimming legend also expressed his gratitude by sending a two-word reaction on his Instagram story, which read,

"Thank you"

Screengrab of Michael Phelps' latest Instagram story [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]

For the unversed, Michael Phelps Foundation is an NGO that was established by the former Olympic champion soon after his historic achievements at the Beijing Olympics. The organization's main purpose is to promote water safety, healthy living, as well as the mental health of athletes.

A couple of days ago, Phelps reflected on his first major victory at the 2001 World Aquatics Championships. The swimming legend wrote in the caption of his Instagram story,

"First worlds back in 01! 😳"

Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman acknowledged the post as he shared the story with the following caption,

"This was a fun one @m_phelps00!"

Apart from philanthropy, Michael Phelps is quite passionate about golf. Though he hasn't become a professional player, Phelps is extremely good at the sport, and shares regular updates about the same.

When Michael Phelps talked about 'little things' that played a huge role in his success

Michael Phelps shares thoughts about the little things necessary for his success [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Phelps once talked about the little but important things that he followed, which later played a huge role in his success at the big stage. In his conversation with the HT in 2020, Phelps revealed,

"If I was tired and did not want to eat but I needed to eat, I had to force food into my mouth. It’s hard for me sometimes to really like to eat. I have nightmares of people just trying to force food into my system. But that was a part of me having the opportunity to do what I did."

The former Olympic champion swimmer further added,

“It was crazy, if you think about it, if you have a goal that’s so high, that’s so far away that nobody really dreams of a goal like that, all of those little things play such a huge role."

Michael Phelps had made his Olympic debut at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. By the time he quit swimming in 2016, the American swimmer had become the most decorated swimmer of all time, with 28 Olympic medals and 33 World Championship medals.

