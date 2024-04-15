Michael Phelps reacts to Scottie Scheffler winning The Masters 2024

Michael Phelps, who is the most successful Olympian of all time, recently congratulated Scottie Scheffler on winning The Masters 2024, held between April 11 and 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

World No. 1 Scheffler clinched his second Masters title as he finished 11 under to earn victory by four strokes. He had previously collected the Masters back in 2022 with a three-stroke win over Rory McIlroy.

In the 88th edition of the tournament, he defeated rookie Ludvig Åberg from Sweden, who was making his debut appearance in a men’s golf Major championship. With this, the 27-year-old American golfer bagged a huge prize money of $3.6 million.

The former American competitive swimmer took to his Instagram (IG) story to congratulate Scheffler on his incredible achievement. Michael Phelps was impressed by the golfer’s performance at the Masters 2024, and captioned the story with a fun reference to DJ Khaled's catchphrase, "Another one".

He wrote:

“Guys on one… and it’s fun to watch! Another one @djkhaledvoice)... congrats @scottie.scheffler !!”

Phelps' IG story

Scheffler has upheld his position as the top-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for more than 80 weeks, having first attained it in March 2022. Some of his other prominent achievements include winning the Players Championship in 2023 and defending it in 2024.

In addition, Scheffler is also set to make it to the U.S. squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, which will be his first appearance at the Summer Games, as he presently leads the men’s Olympic Golf rankings.

Michael Phelps finds passion in golf after his competitive swimming retirement

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps plays a tee shot on the first hole during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps has time and again shown his love for golf as he not only is an enthusiastic watcher of the sport but also an active participant.

In an interview with golf.com in January 2024, he mentioned how his workout with his trainer, Keenan Robinson, revolves solely around golf and how to enhance his mobility, movements and power in the game.

Although he has taken part in multiple amateur and pro-am golf competitions, Phelps is renowned for his participation at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2012. At the pro-am tournament, he scripted history, setting the world record for the longest televised putt of 159 feet during his pairing with two-time Valspar Championship winner golfer Paul Casey.

He also recently featured in the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am 2024 at TPC Scottsdale, which was canceled for the first time since 2011 due to heavy rain.

