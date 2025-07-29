Michael Phelps reacts as Summer McIntosh wins the gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships while sharing podium with fellow Canadian swimmer

Michael Phelps reacted to Summer McIntosh's second win at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. She shared the podium with her fellow Canadian teammate in the 200m individual medley.

After winning the 400m freestyle a day before, McIntosh dominated the 200m IM event semifinal with 2:07.39 on day one. The following day, she went on to clinch her second world championship gold medal in the 200m IM (on Monday, July 28, 2025). The 18-year-old clocked an impressive time of 2:06.69 and was followed by Team USA's Alex Wlash and Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey, who clocked 2:08.58 and 2:09.15, respectively.

Following her win, the multiple-time Olympic medalist shared her joy in sharing the podium with her teammate and wrote:

"Nothing like sharing the podium with a teammate ❤️🇨🇦 🥇2:06.69. 200M IM."

The young swimmer received praise and support from the legendary swimmer Phelps, who chimed in:

"Let’s goooo!! Congrats!"

To which, McInstosh responded:

"@m_phelps00 thank you 😊 💪🏼"

McIntosh collected her first 200m IM world championship gold medal in Fukuoka in 2023. She also holds the world record in the event, which she posted at her home arena in 2025 by listing a striking time of 2:05.70.

The bronze medal in the 200m IM at the 2025 World Championships marked Harvey's first individual championship medal. She has previously won medals at the stage in relay events.

Michael Phelps also showed support towards Summer McIntosh when she defeated Katie Ledecky at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Michael Phelps reacted to Summer McIntosh's first victory at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in the 400m freestyle. The 18-year-old defeated legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky. While she registered 3:56.26, the American swimmer followed her in third place with 3:58.49. She opened up about her feelings while showing excitement for the remaining events.

"Not a bad way to kick off my time in Singapore 💛💪🏻 ," McIntosh wrote. "Ready for the rest of the meet🥇3:56.26 - 400M Freestyle"

Phelps reacted to her post by writing:

"Let’s goo!"

McIntosh reacted to Phelps' message with a series of emojis:

"@m_phelps00 💪🏼💪🏼🔥"

McIntosh holds the 400m freestyle world record of 3:54.18, which she listed at the 2025 Canadian Trials. She will further compete for three more gold medals in Singapore in the 200m butterfly, 800m freestyle, and 400m medley events.

