Michael Phelps sends congratulatory message to US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame 2025 Class inductees ft. Serena Williams

Michael Phelps congratulated the new Class of 2025 inductees, including tennis legend Serena Williams, into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. The inductees include remarkable US Olympians, Paralympians, and people who have made significant contributions to the evolution and betterment of sports and athletics.

The 39-year-old Phelps is one of the most decorated athletes in the world. Throughout his career, Phelps dominated swimming with record-breaking numbers. Phelps's debut in the Olympics came very young; he was just 15 when he debuted at the 2000 Summer Olympics. Even though he didn't reach the podium finish, Phelps had a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter butterfly. It was just a start for the Olympian who, by the end of his Olympic journey, earned 23 gold medals in four Olympics from 2004 to 2016.

The Hall of Fame inductees include Olympians Gabby Douglas (gymnastics), Allyson Felix (track and field), Kerri Walsh Jennings (volleyball), Bode Miller (alpine skiing), Serena Williams (tennis) and Paralympians Steve Cash (sled hockey), Susan Hagel (wheelchair basketball, para archery and para track and field) and Marla Runyan (para Track and field).

Phelps congratulated the new inductees and shared the Instagram post by @teamusa on his story on Saturday. Giving a one-word reaction, the Olympic legend wrote:

"Congrats!!!"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram story (@m_phelps00/ig)

The class of 2025 also included rowing legend Anita Defrantz and volleyball player Flo Hyman. Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and co-founder of Nike Phil Knight were also part of the inductees, with the 2010 four-man bobsled Olympic team and 2004 women's wheelchair basketball Paralympic team part of the Hall of Fame inductees.

Phelps' 23 Olympic gold journey started in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he won six gold medals. Keeping his golden streak alive in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps dominated the game, winning 8 Olympic gold medals. Phelps won four Olympic gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. Phelps's last golden run was in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he won five gold medals.

Michael Phelps reflects on playing golf with Hollywood star Justin Timberlake

Phelps recently had another gold trip as the Olympian went golfing with the Hollywood star Justin Timberlake. Phelps was also accompanied by professional golfer Michelle Wie West. Phelps thanked Timberlake in the Instagram post on Friday and said:

"This is one of my favorite weekends of the year…. "

Michael Phelps has been spotted focusing on golf and philanthropy after his retirement, working on improving his game and his work with the Michael Phelps Foundation.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More