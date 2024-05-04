Michael Phelps surprises fan with fully sponsored trip to Paris Olympics

American retired competitive swimmer Michael Phelps surprised a friend and fan with a sponsored Olympic trip for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

Phelps, who retired from the sport in 2016, had an illustrious swimming career that saw him become the most successful Olympian ever.

Phelps took to his Instagram to share a video of him with his friend Ronnie, a sports enthusiast. In the video, Phelps provided him with an opportunity to be able to witness the Olympics with the help of a partnership between the Paris Olympics and On Location.

Michael Phelps was seen narrating the full incident in the video. He said:

“What's up y'all? I'm Michael Phelps. Today I'm going to be chatting with a buddy of mine, Ronnie. I've got something really cool that I'm going to surprise him with.”

Then, a video call between both Phelps and Ronnie followed where Ronnie asked Michael about how he was:

“Michael, dude, how are you?”

Phelps replied:

“So good to see you, dude. It's been too long. I'm on set right now with On Location and they are the official hospitality provider for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. I was thinking, how about you come to Paris? Stay at a really cool hotel, cheer on Team USA and all these amazing competitors.”

To which Ronnie responded enthusiastically, stating:

“Are you kidding me? I love that.”

This followed a video of Ronnie celebrating enthusiastically after getting the opportunity. Phelps then was seen narrating again:

"Talking with Ronnie, just the excitement that I have for him, he really will have the chance to make some unforgettable memories."

For the 2024 Paris Olympics, On Location has been chosen as the exclusive hospitality partner for offering tickets, selected experiences, and managing transportation for the guests. Besides that, it is also the hospitality partner for the 2028 Los Angeles and 2026 Milano-Cortina.

A look into Michael Phelps’ Olympics accomplishments

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is renowned for his brilliant Olympic career, collecting 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, Phelps clinched six gold, and two silver medals with two World Records (WR), three Olympic Records (OR), and two National Record (NR) performances.

Phelps went on to win an unparalleled eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games in the individual 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200 m medley, 400m medley events, and in teams such as 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, 4x100 m medley disciplines, while setting 7 WRs and 1 OR.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Michael Phelps won four golds and two silver medals. However, he shocked the world by announcing a sudden retirement from the sport afterwards.

The American came out of retirement in 2014 and took part in his last Games in Rio in 2016, where he capped off an incredible campaign with five golds and a silver.