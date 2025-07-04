Michael Phelps thanks coach Bob Bowman as he reflects on being the most decorated male swimmer at the World Championships

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly one of the greatest swimmers of all time. Recently, the American looked back on his success at the World Championships throughout his career, while thanking his coach Bob Bowman and reflecting on being barred from the 2015 World Championships.

Ad

In 2014, Phelps came out of retirement to target one last Olympic Games. However, in September that year, the swimmer was handed a DUI, which resulted in him being banned from all USA Swimming competitions for six months and dropped from the 2015 World Championships team.

Despite being forced to miss the 2015 Championships, Michael Phelps remains the most decorated male swimmer, having won 33 medals between 2001 and 2011. Taking to his Instagram story, Phelps recently reflected on his success while writing:

Ad

Trending

“Thx for making an example of me @usaswimming... woulda been fun to compete in 15, huh @coach_bowman?!”

Via @m_phelps00 on Instagram

In 2015, Phelps clocked the fastest times in the world of the year for multiple events. A handful of months later, the American competed at one final Olympic Games before retiring for a second time.

Ad

Bob Bowman pens heartfelt wish for Michael Phelps' 40th birthday

Phelps and Bowman at the Rio Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps was guided to greatness throughout his career by coach Bob Bowman, with whom he had trained since he was nine. Since retiring, Phelps and Bowman have maintained a close bond, with the latter considering Phelps’ four kids his grandchildren.

Ad

Recently, Phelps turned 40 years old, and Bowman celebrated the occasion with a loving note. Taking to Instagram, he reflected on their journey together both in sport and in life, writing:

“On May 7, 1997, we started a journey together that has defined my life professionally and personally. It's so rare that one person can impact the world, their sport and countless individual lives. There's not a thing in my life that you haven't made better by sharing yours with me. I'm so grateful for our swimming time together, which transformed Olympic sport and what it means to be excellent. The time after has been a blessing that I could have never imagined and has changed my life in so many positive ways. Happy Birthday MP! Love you!”

Ad

Over two decades, Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman dominated the swimming world. In addition to their 33 World Championships, the duo won 28 Olympic medals, making Phelps the most decorated Olympian of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More