Michael Phelps vs Ian Thorpe: Who was the faster swimmer?

Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe faced each other a few times and were mostly neck-and-neck, with no clear winner in terms of the faster swimmer. They faced for the first time at the 2002 Pan Pacific Championships in the 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m freestyle relay. While the USA took the gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay with a world record, Australia emerged victorious in the 4x200m freestyle.

However, the two met in the individual for the first time at the 2003 World Championships. The Baltimore Bullet got the better of the Olympic champion in the 200m medley, winning a total of six medals at the competition. They next faced off in the final of the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2004 Olympics where the USA finished third while Australia limped to sixth place.

Phelps and Thorpe would meet again in the 200m freestyle final but it was the Australian who emerged victorious in a star-studded lineup. He won the gold with an Olympic record of 1:44.71 while Phelps finished third. Two of the world’s fastest swimmers would clash for the last time in the 4x200m freestyle relay, and despite threatening to take the win from Klate Keller in the last few meters, he couldn't. USA won the gold while Australia finished with silver.

Trending

Ian Thorpe didn't compete much after the 2004 Olympic Games. He announced his retirement in 2006, leaving the sport as one of the most decorated swimmers of all time. Thorpe won five Olympic gold medals in two appearances, handing the torch to Michael Phelps at Athens, who went on to rule the sport for the next decade, amassing 23 Olympic gold medals.

Michael Phelps vs Ian Thorpe: Who was faster?

Santa Clara International Grand Prix - Day 2

#Short course championships

Ian Thorpe was faster than Michael Phelps over the 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle, and 400m freestyle events while the American edged him over the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m medley, and 200m medley events.

#Long course championships

Ian Thorpe was faster than Michael Phelps over the 400m freestyle in the long course competitions. Phelps was faster over 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 200m medley.

Michael Phelps vs Ian Thorpe: Time Comparison

#Short course

50m freestyle

Thorpe-22.24

Phelps- 23.04

100m freestyle

Thorpe- 47.82

Phelps- 47.77

200m freestyle

Thorpe-1:41.10

Phelps- 1:42.78

400m freestyle

Thorpe-3:34.63

Phelps- 3:59.16

100m butterfly

Thorpe- 53.59

Phelps- 51.06

100m medley

Thorpe-56.33

Phelps- 51.65

200m medley

Thorpe-1:56.00

Phelps- 1:51.89

#Long course championships (50m)

100m freestyle

Thorpe- 48.56

Phelps- 47.51

200m freestyle

Thorpe- 1:44.06

Phelps- 1:42.96

400m freestyle

Thorpe- 3:40.08

Phelps- 3:50.53

50m butterfly

Thorpe- 25.48

Phelps- 23.36

200m medley

Thorpe-1:59.66

Phelps- 1:54.16