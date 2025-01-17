Michael Phelps and wife Nicole make their feelings known with heartwarming message celebrating their son Nico’s first birthday

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole posted heartfelt messages to commemorate their son Nico's first birthday via a video shared on social media. In the video, the one-year-old is seen enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

Nico is dressed in a cozy sweater, patterned pants, and a playful blue beanie featuring a bird design. The backdrop features a patio bathed in sunlight as well as an open lawn, adding to the family-friendly vibe of the setting amid the toddler's milestone.

Michael and his wife made their feeling known about their child's birthday via Instagram, with the Olympic champion reposting the video shared by his wife on his Story on Friday, January 17, marking the moment with the caption:

"Happy Birthday Nico!!"

Michael and Nicole married in a private backyard ceremony in June 2016. The couple held three separate wedding ceremonies to celebrate their union and their first son, Boomer was born in 2016, seven months before they tied the knot. Their second child, Beckett, arrived in February 2018, followed by their third son, Maverick in 2019.

Last year, the swimming legend marked a significant milestone on social media, celebrating the birth of his fourth son Nico and the expansion of his family to six.

Michael Phelps reflects on his family as a six with a heartfelt caption

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole shared a joyful update about their expanding family in 2024. The couple welcomed their fourth child, Nico, in January 2024, joining their three older sons- boomer, Beckett and Maverick.

In an Instagram post shared on January 23, 2024, the couple celebrated their son's arrival and expressed their happiness about becoming a family of six through a collaborated post. The Olympian expressed his delight by captioning the post:

@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂"

Three months after the birth of their first son, Michael Phelps retired from competitive games in 2016. He is a five-time Olympian and a decorated swimmer with 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and 2 bronze. Between 2001 and 2011, he dominated the World championships, earning 34 medals- 27 gold, six silver, and one bronze. Nicknamed the 'Flying Fish', he also holds the long course world record in the men's 400m individual medley and previously held the long course world record in the 200m freestyle.

