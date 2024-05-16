Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole raise awareness on the occasion of International Water Safety Day

Michael Phelps and his wife are joining in on the observance of International Water Safety Day on 16 May, 2024. Nicole Phelps was seen in the pool making merry with her son. However, she wasn't just enjoying leisure time but also sharing safety measures to be taken when in water. The Phelps made sure to do their part raising awareness on Water Safety Day.

Nicole Phelps took to her Instagram account to share a video where she is seen teaching her second-youngest son how to be safe in water. The little one is holding his breath underwater and following the rules his mother explained to him. She shares details on water safety in the post's caption, which reads:

"Today is International Water Safety Day and @seaestasurf is supporting @mpfoundation this month! Use code ‘PHELPS’ during checkout to receive a 20% discount and with every purchase, you’re also providing swimwear to children in need. Help us make sure more kids have access to swim lessons and swimwear together!!"

Michael Phelps and the entire family - the multiple gold medalist swimmer, his wife and their four sons - also received a tribute from City Lifestyle magazine on International Water Safety Day. The Phelps had done an interview and a photoshoot for the magazine's Paradise Valley edition while the swimmer's family was expecting its sixth member.

The magazine shared a 'throwback' picture of Phelps and his oldest son Boomer on their Instagram page. They captioned the post:

"Today is International Water Safety Day so we thought it fitting to post a throwback pic from our magazine photoshoot with the Phelps fam. How cute is this father-son duo, Michael Phelps and his oldest Boomer?? 🥰"

Behind Michael Phelps and family's photoshoot

City Lifestyle magazine released some behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram of the Phelps family from their photoshoot which featured in their February 2024 edition. They also interviewed the Olympian swimmer and revealed how Michael and Nicole Phelps spend time with their kids.

On February 12, the magazine shared a video that showcased the Phelps posing for the camera. The caption carried the words of the couple from the interview:

"Weekends are kid-focused and soccer-centric so it's all about the game-day shuffle. We also enjoy spending time in our backyard together. We're homebodies by nature. Home with our family is our happy place. 🏡"

Nicole also opened up about having her fourth child, who was born just after the family was featured in the magazine's Paradise Valley, Arizona edition, where the family lives. She revealed that her latest pregnancy wasn't planned and it was an unexpected surprise for them.

"We originally wanted three kids, but life has a way of presenting moments that make us pause, recognize, and reassess," said Nicole. "We must be flexible and adapt to unexpected life occurrences."

She further added,

"I wasn’t sure what life would be like, it’s like a puzzle piece we didn’t know was missing."

Be it swimming safety, mental health concerns, or spending quality time with the kids, Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps are evidently taking all the right measures as role models for their children and sports fans around the world.