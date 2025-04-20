Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reacts to Michelle Wie West's message about getting kids into sports

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, recently shared an Instagram post by famous American golfer Michelle Wie West. The post was about getting kids into sports, especially golf. Nicole Phelps shared words of support while sharing the post on her Instagram story.

Ad

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympic athlete in the world. With 28 Olympic medals (23 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze), Phelps has cemented a strong legacy. From winning 13 gold medals at individual events in swimming or the 8 gold medal wins in a single Olympics at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and breaking the record of Mark Spitz from the 1972 Olympics, Michael Phelps is the greatest of all time.

Nicole Phelps recently shared a post by Michelle Wie West on her Instagram story. The post talked about getting kids into sports, specifically golf, by including the kids in and making it a family event or enrolling them into the program and not forcing them to love the game. Nicole Phelps penned words of support for the post. She said:

Ad

Trending

@michellewiewest I love that you did this.

Screenshot of Nicole Phelps' Instagram story (@mrs.nicolephelps/ig)

Phelps is a passionate golfer himself and enjoys the game and is even good at it.

Ad

The troubles and struggles of Michael Phelps

Olympic Games 2016 Swimming - Source: Getty

In 2004, Michael Phelps was arrested for drunk driving in Maryland, where he was sentenced to serve 18 months in probation with a 250$ fine and a conversation with high school kids to promote awareness on the dangers of drinking and driving. He was 19 at the time.

Ad

Phelps got into trouble and was suspended by USA Swimming from participating in any USA-sanctioned swimming competition after his disorderly conduct in 2014. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

While Phelps is past all of those troubling times, he opened up about his post-Olympic depression and told NBC:

"I would say probably 2004. 2004 was my first taste of post-Olympic depression, you know, coming off such a high. It’s basically… you get to like the edge of a cliff, like ‘Cool now what? Oh, I guess I've got to wait four more years to have the chance to do it again’. 2008 was my second taste of post-Olympic depression because coming off that high after doing something you set out to do your whole entire life."

Phelps has been involved with philanthropy work with his Michael Phelps Foundation, which he founded after the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More