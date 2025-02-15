  • home icon
Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares Valentine's wish with fans as she reveals glimpses of the family's beach outing

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Feb 15, 2025 02:25 GMT
Michael Phelps' wife shares a Valentine's wish for fans (Image Source: Getty)
Michael Phelps' wife shares a Valentine's wish for fans (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps is the most decorated swimmer of all-time, having won multiple World and Olympic medals. He called time on his career in the pool in 2016, but has continued to stay in touch with fans. Recently, the American’s wife, Nicole, shared a glimpse of the Phelps family’s beach outing, while penning a sweet Valentine's wish for fans.

Phelps first met his wife Nicole in 2007. The couple were in an ‘on-again-off-again’ relationship for several years, before finally getting engaged in 2015. In May 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Boomer, and got married a month later. Since then, the Phelps family has grown considerably larger, as the duo welcomed three more children - Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

On Friday, February 14, Michael Phelps’ wife took to Instagram to share some snaps of the family's beach outing. She captioned the photos with a Valentine's wish, writing,

“♥️ ️Happy Valentine's day ♥️ xoxo: the Phelps fam. Missing: Onyx. Posting instead of sending cards this year.”
Michael Phelps shares how his wife Nicole helps him with his mental health

Phelps speaks at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)
Phelps speaks at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Throughout the course of his career, Michael Phelps was vocal about his mental health struggles, raising awareness about the issue.

In an interview with Today, the swimmer credited his wife with helping him cope with his struggles, saying,

“For 15 years, Nicole has seen me go up and down. There’s no other person that would be able to support me like she has. She’s the glue that holds all of us together.”

He went on to explain that he also expressed his mental health struggles to his kids, saying,

“Sometimes my kids will just see me leave the room. And that’s because I’m overwhelmed, and my emotions are firing on all cylinders and I can’t think straight. Maybe I’ll scream, maybe I’ll write things down. But it’s getting those things out instead of letting them pile up inside of you.”
Phelps added that him and his wife were constantly teaching their four kids to communicate.

“The more you can get your emotions out in the open, the less extra weight that you’re carrying on through life. We’re teaching them just to communicate. That’s something I struggled with throughout my whole entire life.”

In the pool, Michael Phelps enjoyed an extraordinary career. He won 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold. This makes him the most decorated Olympian of all-time. His career also saw him claim 26 World Championships golds.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
