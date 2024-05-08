Michael Phelps and wife prepare their new-born child for Paris Olympics 2024

Swimming legend Michael Phelps' wife Nicole Phelps hints at her fourth born Nico's most awaited Olympic entry in Paris this year. Dressed in the colors of the US flag, baby Nico smiled for his mom's camera.

In a private backyard ceremony, the greatest Olympian Michael Phelps married Nicole Johnson in June 2016 after their engagement ceremony in 2015. The 28-time Olympic medalist crossed paths with his wife at the ESPY Awards in 2007. Besides a successful marriage with the 2010 Miss USA finalist, Nicole Phelps, the Olympian, also has a brood of boys he adores.

Maverick, 4, Beckett, 6, and Boomer, 8 are Phelps' children and his fourth son Nico was born in January, 2024.

With just 79 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phelps' family is looking to enter the French Capital gates as Michael Phelps has been invited as the official hospitality ambassador of the Paris Olympics, in partnership with On Location. But the most excited about this little trip is Nico, whose adorable smile sparkled in his mom's Instagram feed.

Nicole Phelps' post caption reads:

"If Nico gets the chance to head to Paris this summer should he wear Red, White n Blue everyday!? Or maybe we need some Gold in there too!?"

Wearing blue baby wear in a white-and-red striped background, Nico happily lay like a cute poser. The latter part of Michael Phelps' wife's comment was subtly hinted at her husband's Olympic gold wall of fame.

Michael Phelps on his sons talking about their emotions

Despite being the most decorated swimmer of all time, Phelps struggled to navigate the way out from depression and anxiety. He then decided to seek professional help for his mental health struggles. Years after his retirement, he still has his moments, which his sons are learning to come to terms with. While talking to People about how he's raising his children, the former swimmer said:

"They talk about their emotions. It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be."

Nicole Phelps chimed in to say how the boys were taught to be gentle during vulnerable times.

"We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug. And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."

Michael Phelps will join fellow hospitality ambassador Aly Raisman at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled for July-August.