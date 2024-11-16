Michael Phelps' wife shares a cheeky message for the Olympian as she promises to be with him for the ride

Michael Phelps' wife expressed her support, in standing by his husband through every twist and turn of their journey. She highlighted the value of embracing the partner's true self.

Phelps, a former competitive swimmer, won 28 Olympic medals (23 gold, three silver and two bronze). His wife Nicole Johnson, a well-known American beauty queen, claimed the 2010 Miss California USA title and competed in the Miss USA Pageant.

Johnson took it to Instagram, tagging a post with an instrumental song on Lights Are On by Edith Whiskers. In her first Instagram story, she wrote:

"I love you more... I win (flying kiss emoji)"

Nicole Johnson on Instagram / @mrs.nicolephelps/ Instagram Story

Nicole Johnson on the importance of forgiveness in relationships / @mrs.nicolephelps / Instagram Story

Johnson shared a motivational post by Jay Shetty on her second Instagram Story and wrote, "I'm here for the ride."

Johnson reflected on her relationship with Michael Phelps, the period when they had difficulties. The breakup happened before starting their marriage.

In 2016, Johnson recalled her breakup before marriage moments in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She was asked:

"Kate Middleton and Prince William went through a brief split before getting back together and getting married. They said it was the best thing that ever happened to them. What would you say you learned from that time you guys split up"?

Michael Phelps' wife replied:

"We both had a lot of growing up to do. I don't think you can be in a good relationship unless you love yourself to the fullest and you want to help the other person become a better person. We definitely needed that time apart to recognize that about ourselves and to appreciate one another. "

Nicole Johnson believes that self-love and personal growth support a healthy relationship.

Michael Phelps on the importance of communication in relationships: "I feel like communicating is the easiest way"

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

In the September 2024 podcast episode of Need a Lift by Time Shriver, Michael Phelps talked about how being open helped strengthen and repair his relationship with Nicole, his girlfriend at that time and now his wife.

Phelps shared:

"Can't control what happened yesterday. I sure as hell can't control what happened 30 years ago, right? So, what I can control is right now. And if I talk about those feelings and emotions, then I'm really just unloading those, those weights that are on my back on the inside, that I'm carrying. And I feel like communicating, I think, is the easiest way to get through things".

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson got married in 2016. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in January 2024.

