Michigan Gymnastics vs Denver Results: Gabby Wilson cliches fourth floor title

After a strong run throughout 2024, the Michigan Gymnastics team faltered ever so slightly on their final meet of the regular season, falling short against Denver, who won 197.750 -197.550.

Despite the loss, the team put up strong performances the entire night, with the highlight being Gabby Wilson's perfect 10 on the floor, who won her fourth floor title this season in the process. The Wolverines were first in action on the vault, while the Denver Pioneers took to the bars.

Michigan walked away with a 49.250 with Reyna Guggino winning her second straight vault title, while the Pioneers took the lead 49.425. Denver continued that form into the vault, scoring a 49.300, while the Wolverines settled for a 49.100 on the bars.

For their third rotation, the Michigan Gymnastics team was on the balance beam with a score of 49.475 — the only event where they matched Denver throughout the meet. The Wolverines scored a 49.725 on the floor to wrap up their regular season, while the Pioneers posted a 49.550 in the event to achieve their second-highest road score in program history and take the win.

Michigan will next be in action on Saturday, March 23. The team will be competing at the Big Ten Championships in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan Gymnastics’ Gabby Wilson named among six finalists for the 2024 AAI Award

Gabby Willson is one of the six finalists for the AAI Award

For Michigan Gymnastics’ Gabby Wilson, her 2024 regular season ends on a high despite the loss to Denver. The team captain has just been announced as one of the six finalists for the prestigious AAI Award.

The award, first presented in 1982, has for over 40 years honored America's best female senior collegiate gymnast. Joining Wilson as her fellow finalists are Haleigh Bryant, Audrey Davis, Maile O'Keefe, Lusia Blanco, and Raena Worley.

So far in the history of the Michigan Wolverines, only four gymnasts have claimed this award. The last of those wins came in 2023 itself, when Wilson's teammate Sierra Brooks was named the winner after Michigan's Natalie Wojcik won it the year before.

In her time at Michigan, Wilson has truly racked up a list of notable achievements. She's won forty career event titles and has notched multiple perfect 10s. She is a two-time individual regional champion on floor, as well as a two-time individual Big Ten champion.

In 2021, Wilson was part of the team that led the Wolverines to their first-ever NCAA Championships title.