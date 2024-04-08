Mikaela Shiffrin announces latest collaboration for new skiing gear

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the most renowned and successful names in the alpine skiing world. The American recently secured her 97th World Cup win in March, overtaking Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins by any alpine skier.

Alongside her stellar skiing career, the two-time Olympic gold medallist has also partnered up with various brands. One such collaboration is with Oakley, the luxury fashion brand.

Shiffrin took to Instagram to announce her latest collaboration with Oakley, where she showed off the new skiing goggles.

She shared a series of pictures flaunting her new gear and captioned the post:

"New goggles coming soon"

In the past, Shiffrin had introduced skiing goggles called Oakley Flight Deck. Part of her signature series, the shades of these goggles with their blue and green hues resembled the bright Northern Lights, with the rimless design inspired by the helmet visors of fighter pilots.

Mikaela Shiffrin collaborated with VISA to support small women-owned businesses

In addition to Oakley, the shining alpine star Mikaela Shiffrin has tied up with several brands including Adidas and VISA.

Mikaela signed with Adidas in 2019, where she endorses the brand's high-performance athletic wear, as well as the hiking and trail running footwear range, Adidas TERREX. The Colorado native joined this brand as she believed that the brand reflected her values and beliefs.

She has also been a part of VISA since 2017, and last year, she partnered up with VISA for their 'She's Next in Fashion' campaign. Launched in 2022, this campaign highlighted 50 small women-owned businesses in fashion and beauty.

The campaign aims to support these businesses by providing grants, IFundWomen Coaching memberships, media promotions, and partnerships.

Aside from her brand collaborations, her fans will be eagerly waiting for the American to add to what is already an impressive list of records and accomplishments.

Poll : Do you think this new collab of Mikaela Shiffrin with Oakley will have a thoughtful inspiration behind it? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion