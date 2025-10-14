Mikaela Shiffrin drops 1-word reaction on being named to USA’s skiing team alongside Lindsey Vonn & others for 2025-26 season

Mikaela Shiffrin has reacted after being announced as one of the 49 members for the USA’s alpine skiing team for the 2025-2026 season. The squad also includes the likes of the 2010 Winter Olympics downhill gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, Breezy Johnson and Lauren Macuga among others.

Shiffrin had a successful 2024-25 skiing season, claiming her 101st World Cup title to cap it off. In the upcoming season, she will not only aim to earn a spot on the Winter Olympics 2026 team but also seek redemption, having missed out on medals at the Beijing Games 2022.

On October 13, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the 2025-26 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team on their official Instagram, revealing the A, B and C teams, with Shiffrin earning a place on the A team. The 30-year-old reposted this on her own handle, with a one-word reaction:

“Team ❤️”

Screenshot of Shiffrin’s reaction. Credits - IG/ mikaelashiffrin reposts

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, team USA had a disappointing campaign, winning only one medal, thanks to Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver in the Super-G event.

Mikaela Shiffrin reveals decision to skip downhill, eyes super-G for 2025-26 season

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom in Are, Sweden. (Photo by Jonas Ericsson/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin reflected on her decision to opt out of downhill races this season for the World Cup circuit. She shared that she is open to racing in Super-G and wants to ease into it early in the season and let her team decide if it fits into her Olympics preparation.

In an interview with media in October 2025, she revealed that she was excited with her progress. She said:

“I’m really, really happy with the improvements my team and I made. We’re going into this season with a strong atmosphere, where I feel a lot of trust in the people around me. I’m so grateful for that. I’m not ready, but I’m excited. And that’s a good place to be."

"The last two seasons, I was injured and off snow for at least eight weeks. So, it’s maybe not the smartest to just add a lot of races," she added, on her decision to skip downhill races.

In the 2024-25 season, Shiffrin suffered a major crash in November 2024 in a giant slalom race at Killington. However, she made a successful comeback during the season, not only winning a gold in the women's team combined event at the World Championships but also claiming a milestone 100th World Cup win.

