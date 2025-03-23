Mikaela Shiffrin drops 2-word reaction to Lindsey Vonn's first podium on comeback at Idaho World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts as Lindsey Vonn became the oldest woman in history to step on a World Cup podium. The American skier came out of retirement last year and secured her first podium in the 13th race.

Vonn placed second at the super-G race in the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, in her last race of the season. She finished 1.29 seconds behind Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland. She shattered Austria's Alexandra Meissnitzer's record of oldest women's podium finisher. Meissnitzer had the record at 34 years and nearly nine months (2008).

Shiffrin couldn't help but admire the achievement, writing:

"So impressive."

Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram story | Source: IG/@Mikaelashiffrin

It marked Vonn's 138th podium finish, tying her for third-most in history. The overall record belongs to Shiffrin with 156 podium finishes.

Vonn also held the record for most World Cup wins, 82, at the time of her retirement in 2019. It was, however, taken over by Shiffrin in 2023, and she now has extended that record to 100 wins.

Vonn was forced to retire because of persistent knee injuries in the latter part of her career before a partial knee replacement surgery in April last year freed her from the pain. The 40-year-old decided to come out of retirement, and while it took her time to get back into rhythm, she has set her sights on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

'Road now to Cortina' - Lindsey Vonn after securing historic podium

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn was fired up after finishing second at the Idaho World Cup and made it clear that she believed in herself despite all the criticism, fittingly proving the doubters wrong in what's likely her last race of the season.

“I usually do better when the pressure’s higher...It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong," she told NBC.

The 40-year-old had failed to register a podium in the 12 World Cup races since her comeback, finishing with a best of sixth in a downhill and fourth in a super-G. Now, after proving her doubter wrong, she has set eyes on Milano Cortina's 2026 Winter Olympics.

“Today meant everything to me,” said Lindsey Vonn. “This is the road now to Cortina next year.”

Vonn will be competing in her fifth Olympics in Cortina, the same venue where she holds the record for 12 World Cup wins. The 40-year-old has previously won three Olympic medals including a gold in 2010.

