Mikaela Shiffrin emotionally reacts to fiance Aleksander Kilde's support as she makes her skiing return in Courchevel 

Mikaela Shiffrin emotionally reacted to her fiance Aleksander Kilde's support as she made her comeback to the slope at Courchevel for slalom. An injury sustained on November 30, 2024, sidelined Shiffrin for a while in the ongoing 2024/25 World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin, who secured her 99th win in the Gurgl slalom on November 23, 2024, faced a harrowing crash in the giant slalom seven days later. She sustained an abdominal puncture that required surgery to address a wound deeper than the puncture to remove old hematoma.

Taking to the slopes for the slalom on January 30, Shiffrin recorded the fifth-fastest time in her first run but finished 2.04s behind the winner in the second run, thus taking tenth place.

Several ski channels and skiers celebrated her comeback and her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, also joined in. Kilde shared a clip of Shiffrin's first run in 60 days on his Instagram story along with the caption:

"She back"

The 99-time World Cup winner reacted to his support with emotional emojis.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Aleksander Kilde's support; Instagram - @mikaelashiffrin

Shiffrin announced her return last week but clarified that her recovery hasn't been fully completed. She only felt physically strong enough to make it to the start gate of her forte event at Courchevel.

"It’s very much a step-by-step process, and this return to competition is part of the recovery. It actually doesn’t even mean I’m recovered or I’m back to 100%. It means that we’ve gotten far enough in the recovery now that I’m strong enough physically, and I’ve had enough turns of slalom, to feel comfortable to push out of the start gate." (via NBC)

Aleksander Kilde, who got engaged to the most decorated skier in April 2024, is fresh of his own shoulder surgery. He has been recovering from an injury he sustained in the 2023/24 season and is thus sitting out of the current season.

Mikaela Shiffrin received the title of the 'best skier in the world' from her fiance Aleksander Kilde

In Picture: Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde share frame at the 2023 ESPY Awards - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde's romance sparked in 2021, and they have been together ever since. They have supported each other through highs and lows, especially when Shiffrin faced a mental block at the 2022 Winter Olympics and Kilde faced injuries during the 2023/24 World Cup season.

In a recent 'Gondola confessions' session with Boss, Aleksander Kilde admitted to going on ski dates with only his fiance, 'the best in the world'.

"My fiance. She's the best skier in the world. So, I guess the answer is yes. And we're probably going to keep doing that."

Mikaela Shiffrin has won seven events in Courchevel in four different disciplines. She also added three World Championship medals at the same course.

