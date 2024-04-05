Mikaela Shiffrin Engagement - The skiing star gets a ring from Aleksander Kilde

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have declared their engagement openly. The skiing duo uploaded pictures to social media which showed Shiffrin flaunting a ring.

In the joint Instagram post they uploaded on Thursday, double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde shared shots of Shiffrin smiling as she shows her ring finger and a beaming Kilde as he grasps Shiffrin’s ring finger. They put ring, heart hand, partner and face emojis in the caption.

A lot of Shiffrin’s US mates complimented the pair, with Breezy Johnson saying, “So (Kilde), want to ski for us???” Olympic champions like Nastia Liukin, Bode Miller and Allyson Felix too, congratulated her.

Kilde, who is recuperating after the January accident that cut short his season, stated that it is still too soon to convey the wedding time.

"It will probably come when we have settled down, so it will probably be a few more years," the Norwegian World Cup alpine ski racer told Reuters.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde confirmed their relationship in May 2021. The American World Cup skier is excited about her relationship with skiing champion Aleksander Kilde.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde's bond has remained strong in all seasons

Aleksander Kilde, the 2020 men's overall World Cup champion was removed from the round in Wengen because he suffered a cut to his right calf along with a dislocated right shoulder. This happened when he crashed during a downhill race.

Kilde uploaded a picture of Shiffrin with him at the bedside shortly after the incident. "It is during tough periods that you realize who loves you and cares for you," Kilde stated.

Even in 2023, when Shiffrin was listed among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in its starting category and got her foremost ESPY for 'Best Athlete in Women's Sport’, Kilde was beside her at the black tie event to celebrate her accomplishments.

29-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin also suffered an injury to her knee recently in a wreck in Italy. Notwithstanding that, she came back six weeks later to win her eighth Crystal Globe, making it a total of 16 Crystal Globes. She got her 97th World Cup win which extended her record and also cemented her position as one of the most successful skiers of all time.