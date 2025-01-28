Mikaela Shiffrin gushes over fiance Aleksander Kilde as Norwegian links up with Swiss skier Marco Odermatt

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted as her fiance Aleksander Kilde attended the 2025 Kitz Race Party in Austria. While the American skier is set to return to competition at the end of this month, Kilde will miss the entire season.

The Norwegian skier linked up with Swiss skiers Marco Odermatt and Justin Murisier at the annual race party in Kitzbühel, Austria. The event takes place during the Kitzbuehel World Cup races, where Odermatt won the Super-G on Friday, January 25.

Trending

Shiffrin was elated to see her fiance attend the party and commented:

"😍🤩🔥"

Mikaela Shiffrin

The couple have been dating since 2021 and got engaged in May last year. In a recent interview with BOSS at the Kitz Race Party, Kilde was asked whether he had ever gone on a skiing date with anyone and he replied:

"My fiance. She's the best skier in the world. So, I guess the answer is yes. And we're probably going to keep doing that."

The Norwegian has received overwhelming support from Shiffrin following his devastating crash in Wengen, Switzerland in January 2204. The two-time Olympic medalist had dislocated his shoulder, and then his first surgery didn't go successful, making him miss the entirety of the 2024/25 season.

Shiffrin was also involved in an ugly crash in November 2024 and hasn't raced competitively since then. She suffered an abdominal tear and then underwent surgery to remove the fluids from it. The American has now set the date of her return to World Cup competition as January 30.

Mikaela Shiffrin not '100% recovered' ahead of skiing return

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Mikaela Shiffrin in action - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin announced her return to skiing during an appearance on the Today show last week before revealing further details in an Instagram video. The 29-year-old will compete in the World Cup event in Courchevel, France, where a slalom race is scheduled for Jan. 30.

However, speaking in an interview with the Ski Racing Media, the winningest skier of all time said she hadn't recovered fully yet.

"The next step is returning to competition,” she said. “That doesn’t actually mean I’m 100% recovered… we’ll need to continue working on healing and in particular scarring and increased tightness for a while.”

“When you compare it to clinical research… I’m around two weeks ahead, if not more. Looking back now, it’s so obvious how much improvement there has been," Mikaela Shiffrin added.

Shiffrin was trying to regain the race fitness since the start of the New Year and practiced several times on the snow. While the 29-year-old is eyeing the World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, she would be eager to win her 100th World Cup race in Courchevel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback