Mikaela Shiffrin is preparing to recover after the downhill crash at the Swedish slalom race last weekend

The American skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, expressed gratitude for the support she received as she made an impressive comeback from a serious crash following the downhill event at the Swedish slalom race last weekend.

Recently Mikaela Shiffrin posted a message on Instagram expressing her gratitude and thanking everyone, saying:

"Thankful for everyone who helps us with training and gym spaces on the road."

she also added:

"Having a routine and a familiar place to train is something we often take for granted when we are at home. However, it becomes more challenging when we are on the road, moving to new locations every 2-3 days! Shout out to Spenst Trysil for hosting me last week; your space is great! "

Shiffrin, who holds the record for winning the World Cup 95 times, has been out of action due to a damaged MCL and tibiofibular ligament in her left knee. She sustained these injuries during a downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy in January. Additionally, she was still recovering from a bone injury that she sustained earlier this season.

Shiffrin's team released a statement on Monday indicating:

"Mikaela is showing improvement in slalom and believes that participating in the slalom race is still feasible, but her participation in the giant slalom (GS) is uncertain." "We will share more in the coming days."

"Huge stretch" – Mikaela Shiffrin regarding her chances of taking home the sixth overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin was in a strong position to win her 6th Alpine Skiing overall World Cup title before her unfortunate downhill crash. She had a significant lead over her competitors at the time. However, when she returns to compete on Sunday, she will have to face a substantial deficit of 385 points to the current top-ranked skier, Lara Gut-Behrami. This deficit could further increase by 100 points if the latter wins the upcoming Giant Slalom (GS) race.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist recently revealed in a video posted on her Instagram account that she had resumed training and also expressed the challenge of winning the overall title now.

Talking about her return after the tragic accident, she said:

"I have been able to get on the snow this week." I have done some easy, light-volume, and slalom open gates on flat terrain for two days.

Mikaela Shiffrin also added about her training through the video, saying:

" I have also tested it out with some light GS-free skiing, and things are feeling pretty good. "

With 630 points, Shiffrin continues to dominate the slalom standings, leading ahead of Petra Vlhova (505) and Lena Duerr (442).

Mikaela Shiffrin needs 12 points to secure the slalom globe, which she can get by reaching 19th place. Alternatively, Shiffrin will be awarded the globe if Duerr fails to win.