Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and more athletes mourn tragic loss of figure skaters and others in Washington air crash

Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and other American athletes mourned the loss of over a dozen figure skaters in the Washington air crash on Wednesday. Sixty-seven people were onboard the plane and the helicopter involved in the crash, but none is believed to have survived.

The devastating crash took place on Wednesday evening when an American Eagles Flight collided midair with a US Army helicopter over Washington DC and fell into the ice-cold Potomac River. The plane reportedly carried nearly 15 figure skates alongside their family members, with six athletes confirmed to be a part of the Skating Club of Boston.

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland mourned the loss and confirmed that the figure skaters were returning from a National Developmental Camp.

"Today we join in mourning the profound loss of the passengers aboard Flight 5342 and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are devastated, and there are truly no words to capture the death of our sorrow," she said. "Among those lost were talented athletes, dedicated coaches and beloved family from the UA Figure Skating community, all returning home from the National Developmental camp."

Mikaela Shiffrin was devastated over the loss of lives in the crash and wrote:

"My heart goes out to the entire figure skating community 💔💔."

Lindsey Vonn also mourned the loss of figure skaters and shared prayers for the family members of the victims.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of this tragic loss 💔🙏", Vonn wrote

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories

U.S. Figure Skating National Champion Illia Malinin said the skating community would forever remember the athletes who lost their lives.

"I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters...the figure skating community is a family and this is beyond words...We will never forget them," he said (via Inside Gymnastics)

Meanwhile, Vonn is looking to form a team with Shiffrin for the combined event at next month's World Championships.

"Would be one of the coolest things ever" - Lindsey Vonn on forming team with Mikaela Shiffrin

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn celebrating - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn came out of retirement last year, and while she's yet to register a podium finish, the 40-year-old expressed the desire to form a team for the newly introduced combined event at next month's World Championships in Austria.

"I would love to race with Mikaela, that would be amazing and I think it would be probably one of the coolest things ever to have both of us competing together on the same team," she told dpa. "It's 181 World Cup wins between the two of us. I've told my coaches that I want to."

The duo are two of the most decorated female skiers in history. While Vonn held the record till 2023 with 82 wins, Shiffrin leads the race with 99, and the two pairing up at the World Championships would be a dream team for any skiing fan.

