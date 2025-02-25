Mikaela Shiffrin makes honest confession about her teammates after securing 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts about receiving overwhelming support from teammates, fans, and sports personalities alike following her 100th World Cup win. The American skier extended her record of the most World Cup victories and now stands 14 wins ahead of the second-winningest skier, Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin registered the victory on Sunday, February 23, in Sestriere, Italy, clocking the fastest combined time of 1:50.33 to win the race. She beat Croatia's Zrinka Ljutić by 0.61s while her American teammate Paul Moltzan was third.

The American skier was overwhelmed with the support she received from her teammates and fans and expressed gratitude through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"The support and kindness and congratulations my team and I have received have been overwhelming (in the best way)… thank you all so much! Sharing this with teammates and especially on the podium with @paulamoltzan was truly unforgettable. (& @zrinkaljutic too!)," Mikaela Shiffrin wrote

Shiffrin was overwhelmed with emotions after crossing the finish line and fell to the snow before being lifted up by Moltzan. She eventually broke down during the post-race interview and thanked fans while fighting her tears.

The 29-year-old was earlier on pace to secure the 100th World Cup victory during a Giant Slalom race in Killington on November 30 last year, but an ugly crash not only ended her run, but also sidelined her from the competition for nearly two months.

"Feels like I’ve been fighting a lot lately" - Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a puncture in her abdomen after crashing in Killington last year and underwent surgery the following month to remove the fluid from it. While she had almost recovered physically by the start of January, the 29-year-old struggled to overcome the fears related to her injury.

Shiffrin returned on January 30 but was far from her best and skipped the Giant Slalom race at the World Championships. While she did compete in the GS in Sestriere on Saturday, the Olympic medalist only managed a DNQ, her first since 2012.

But everything worked in favor of Shiffrin in the following day's slalom as she achieved the historic feat.

“It certainly feels like I’ve been fighting a lot lately,” Mikaela Shiffrin told reporters after the win

“It’s been hard to find the right momentum and the right flow to work through the injury, to come back and compete with these women who are skiing so strong and so fast,” she continued. “ I have wondered in the last weeks, so many times, whether it is the right thing to come back.”

While Shiffrin's participation in the Kvitfjell World Cup is uncertain, she is expected to compete in the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals next month.

