Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Caitlin Clark's NCAA Championship Game against South Carolina shattering viewership records 

The March Madness has got every basketball fan hooked, including the alpine skiing queen Mikaela Shiffrin. The final showdown of the NCAA championship was between IOWA and South Carolina. While the South Carolina women's team took the trophy home, another achievement that grabbed everyone's attention was the viewership record.

This game brought in a record viewership of 18.7 million viewers which peaked at 24 million viewers. This is now the most-watched women's college basketball game since 1992. This new record is also being partly credited to Caitlin Clark's influence. One of the biggest stars of the IOWA team, she has drawn in wider audiences with her stellar performances this season.

Caitlin Clark was immensely impressed with this remarkable achievement and took to her X account to highlight the viewership count. The IOWA star wrote,

"18.7 million."

Reacting to this, Mikaela Shiffrin replied to her post expressing her delight at the record.

It is notable to mention that IOWA was part of a similar milestone during their semifinal match against University of Connecticut, where the viewership rose to 17 million.

Mikaela Shiffrin's appreciation for Caitlin Clark

Mikaela Shiffrin did not hold back from congratulating Clark when she made history by becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer after breaking Pete Maravich's record.

Shiffrin re-shared a tweet in March on her X (formerly Twitter) account, celebrating Caitlin Clark's accomplishment.

"Such an incredible accomplishment - congrats @CaitlinClark22. You Inspire!!"

The alpine skiing star also reacted to Caitlin Clark's farewell post. Clark, after an amazing four years of collegiate career, bid goodbye to Iowa and shared an emotional message on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans and our universiy- Thanks for making my dreams come true. Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home."

Mikaela Shiffrin responded to Clark's farewell message and expressed her appreciation for her compatriot.

March Madness 2024 was an absolute hit this year and one of the most prominent figures was Caitlin Clark. IOWA's all-time leading scorer, Clark has attained multiple accomplishments, and Shiffrin has frequently expressed her appreciation and love for the college basketball star.

Shiffrin herself nabbed her 97th World Cup win on the 17th of March 2024 and engraved her name in the history books by overtaking Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins by any alpine skier.

