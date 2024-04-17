Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Caitlin Clark starring NBC's Saturday Night Live show

Alpine skiing racer Mikaela Shiffrin has reacted to Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark's surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. Clark, 22, appeared on the popular NBC show's Weekend Update segment.

The women's basketball player appeared alongside Michael Che and Colin Jost. She sarcastically rapped Michael for making a lot of jokes about women's sports. Clark, one of the greatest collegiate players of all time, told the Associated Press that:

"Setting them straight about women's sports was pretty phenomenal."

Shiffrin, who is touted as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, applauded Clark on X (formerly Twitter) saying:

"Crushed it!!"

The world champion skier had also reacted to Clark's 18.7 million tweet:

Clark recently achieved the record of the most three-point shots ever in a single season which was previously held by Stephen Curry, the point guard for Golden State Warriors.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets engaged to two-time Olympic medalist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Earlier this month, Shiffrin, 29, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a Norwegian World Cup alpine ski racer. She flaunted her engagement ring in a photo uploaded on Instagram:

Shiffrin, who has the most World Cup wins of any alpine skier in history, had been dating Aamdot Kilde for several years. Earlier this year, the couple sustained injuries in separate skiing incidents.

The Norwegian skier crashed during a World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, in January, and the American skiing champion managed to escape a serious injury later in the same month during the World Cup downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Both overcame their injuries, with Shiffrin winning her fifth Crystal Globe. Despite the injury, she shattered Ingemar Stenmark's overall win record. According to Olympics.com, Shiffrin finished on the podium 17 times at the Olympic Games and World Championships.

She has a collection of medals - two golds and a silver from the Olympic Winter Games, as well as seven golds, four silvers and three bronzes from various World Championship events.

Furthermore, Shiffrin is the first skier to have won a gold medal at five consecutive World Championships.

