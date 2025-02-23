Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her celebration with Paula Moltzan after achieving World Cup milestone

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to celebrating with Paula Moltzan after their respective podium finishes in Sestriere during the slalom race on Sunday (February 23). Shiffrin bagged her first World Cup race victory amid a comeback and Moltzan clinched a third-place finish.

Notably, this victory was also Shiffrin's 100th World Cup win of her career and includes 63 slalom wins, and 22 giant slalom wins. Following her victory in the race, Shiffrin shared an emotional reaction after scaling the milestone and Moltzan also joined in to celebrate her counterpart's special feat.

Shiffrin took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Moltzan in her story. In the picture, the duo can be seen embracing each other with a hug after bagging podium finishes in the race. She remarked further:

"Paula"

Screenshot of Shiffrin's Instagram story feat Paula Moltzan (Image via: @MikaelaShriffin Instagram handle)

The Sestriere event was the third slalom race for Mikaela Shiffrin after her comeback from injury. Her other two results in this event include a 10th-position finish in Courchevel, France, and a fifth-place finish during the 2025 Ski World Championships in Saalbach.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts after clinching her 100th FIS Ski World Cup win

Shiffrin celebrating on the podium after winning the FIS Ski World Cup race in Sestriere, Italy (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her emotions after winning the 100th FIS Ski World Cup in Sestriere. In an interview after her race, Shiffrin shared that she couldn't figure out whether she finished fourth or first as she couldn't find the scoreboard.

Additionally, she also mentioned that it was a very peaceful moment for her after winning this slalom race. She said (via NBC Sports):

"I didn’t know if it said fourth or first. One hundred times later, and I still can’t find the darn scoreboard. My feeling is blank a little bit. It’s overwhelming. It’s too hard to find thoughts for it. But that’s also a very peaceful moment because normally I’m only thinking. So sometimes it’s nice to have a moment where I can’t think. I have wondered in the last weeks so many times whether it is the right thing to come back. We didn’t take the easy way, that’s for sure," she told NBC Sports.

During her conversation, Shiffrin also expressed her gratitude for clinching the podium amid her recovery sessions from the Killington crash.

