Mikaela Shiffrin returns home after six months following injury and eighth World Cup slalom season title win

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who recently won her eighth slalom globe, is returning home for the first time in six months.

Shiffrin, 29, had been in rehab after injuring her knee in the Cortina downhill race on January 26. The world champion skier was lucky to escape with sprained knee ligaments. She kept her fans and followers updated via social media about her rehab and training.

Shiffrin recently shared her excitement about returning home. She said:

"Homeward bound for the first time in 6 months!"

The American skier added:

"so excited to sleep in my own bed, not as excited to part ways with this gorgeous set of wheels...but I am so thankful to @autohaus.reisacher for setting me up with such an amazing ride for the season!"

Mikaela Shiffrin says it has been a wild season

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 8th women's slalom title last month.

Shiffrin didn't let her knee injury get in the way as she won her eighth Women's slalom title and Crystal Globe in the Alpine skiing FIS World Cup last month. In a TV interview, the champion skier said:

"It's been a wild season. I'm happy for the final race of the season to go so well." (via The Guardian)

Shiffrin was happy to return to action and recorded the fastest times despite feeling some pain. She said:

"Being back, it's a pretty incredible feeling. Even with some pain, I can ski well right now."

The world champion skier highlighted that it was a race against time. Shiffrin shared:

"There has been so much uncertainty coming into this race. The biggest goal I had was just...good skiing in the final races of the season, so I could sort of prove I have the right pace and the right mentality to close out the season." (via CBC)

She took to Instagram to talk about her eventful season and thanked her team for their support.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist surpassed Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 wins last year. With her eighth slalom title, Shiffrin earned her 96th World Cup win and is regarded as the most successful ski racer in Alpine World Cup history.

