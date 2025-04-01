Mikaela Shiffrin reveals dream gondola ride with team USA's female athletes ft Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Coco Gauff

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her dream gondola ride with Team USA's female athletes after winning her 101st World Cup title in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals. The American Alpine skier navigated through tough choices and named Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Coco Gauff, and Simone Biles to be a part of her dream gondola ride.

Shiffrin recently concluded her Alpine Skiing season after facing several challenges, including being briefly out of form and dealing with an injury that had restricted her movement due to a crash. The American athlete returned to the slopes after a brief hiatus where she had undergone surgery and recovered swiftly after a rehabilitation program.

The 30-year-old took her time to get back to her form and eventually registered her 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, extending the record to 101 wins at the World Cup finals. The American athlete received huge praise from her fellow Team USA athletes for her pursuits in this Alpine Skiing season who congratulated her for the milestone victory and remarkable comeback despite facing a lot of challenges.

Mikaela Shiffrin indulged in a fun conversation with Team USA after the Alpine Skiing finals and revealed her dream gondola ride with female athletes from the USA.

"This is so hard. Okay, I think Sydney(McLaughlin-Levrone), Gabby Thomas, Coco Gauff and then I mean obviously Simone (Biles)," she said.

Mikaela Shiffrin on witnessing team USA athletes compete at the Paris Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about witnessing Team USA athletes compete at the Paris Olympics in an interview with Olympics.com. The American athlete revealed how watching athletes compete at the highest level in a prestigious event like the Games gives people a moment to appreciate the effort behind the moments of glory.

Moreover, Shiffrin revealed she was impressed by watching Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and other Team USA gymnasts.

"I am such a big fan of athletes competing at their highest level. And I feel like this Olympics is showing all of these different, incredible moments. You just have to take a step back, sit down, and appreciate it,” she said.

"I love watching gymnastics. I think that's been incredible. I loved watching Simone. Jordan (Chiles), Suni (Lee)… Yeah. All of our girls competing. That’s so impressive to me,” she added.

Furthermore, she lauded Gabby Thomas and Katie Ledecky's gold medal spree; the two stunned the world with their dominance in their respective sport.

