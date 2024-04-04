Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend and fellow skier, Aleksander Kilde, is hard at work to get back in shape following his terrifying crash earlier in the year. The Norwegian was forced to miss the rest of his season, but will be hoping to get back on the slopes soon.

On January 13, Kilde was racing in Wengen Switzerland at the downhill World Cup race when he lost control. The skier slammed into the safety nets at the speed of 120km/h and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The list of injuries after his crash was long, and included a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a severely lacerated calf that required urgent surgery due to nerve damage.

Now, three months of rehab after the accident, Kilde is giving fans an important update on his rehab journey. In a video shared on Instagram, Kilde can be seen working hard, interacting with physicians and doctors, and engaging in exercises such as cycling, squats, incline calf-ups, lunges, tricep pushdowns, and more.

He captioned the video:

“Three months of rehab with @basefive, @christopher_schroek. 💪👊”

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her 2023-24 season

Mikaela Shiffrin has had a tumultuous season, to say the least. The American started the year strong, but just a couple of weeks after boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's crash, Shiffrin suffered her own incident while racing Cortina d'Ampezzo, forcing her to sit out action for six weeks.

However, the 29-year-old made a triumphant return to the sport in March, clinching her record-extending 96th and 97th World Cup wins in Are and Saalbach-Hinterglemm, respectively. Reflecting on the year, where she failed to win the overall title, the skier took to Instagram to share her thoughts with fans and wrote:

"We've already started the prep season for 24-25 and I'm looking forward to next season. It was great to close this season of highs and lows with my eighth slalom globe in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, next year's World Champs venue."

"I owe a lot of gratitude to my team for keeping me in one piece and on track this season-from my coaches to my physio @regandewhirst, my Mom (of course), my Atomic servicemen, my support staff, ALEKS(!!), the @usskiteam, and my sponsors...thank you all. Here's to a new season!"

The 2024-2025 FIS skiing season is likely to begin in late October of this year, with a giant slalom race in Soelden, Austria. While the calendar isn't confirmed yet, an official version will be made available to athletes and fans post the FIS Congress which will be held on June 5 in Reykjavik, Iceland.