Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Aleksander Kilde drops 1-word reaction as American gears up for 2025-26 season with leading ski brand 

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, reacted to her latest feature in Atomic. As the Olympic season approaches, Shiffrin has already resumed training. She spent the summer at El Colorado, Chile, fine-tuning her Atomic ski setup with the help of her service team, including Robert Burgler and Lukas Rottinger.Atomic, the Austrian ski brand, has been Shiffrin’s equipment partner since 2011. On Friday, September 19, she shared some glimpses of her preparations for the 2025-26 World Cup season, set to begin in late October with Solden giant slalom events.She captioned the post:⏰⛷️ “It’s that time again… #weareskiing 🎥: @mountain.max” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKilde reacted, adding:“Ouffftt!!! 🤩🤩”Screenshot of post (IG/ mikaleashiffrin)The couple also trained together in Chile. Kilde has been out of competition since a serious shoulder injury sustained in Wengen in January 2024. While he won’t be ready for the Sölden opener,and has set his sights on the Beaver Creek downhill, which could mark his first World Cup race since the accident.“I came back even stronger&quot;- Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on returning to the slopes and clinching her 100th World Cup titleTeam USA Photo Shoot - Source: GettyThe 2024-25 season was challenging for Shiffrin. A severe crash in Vermont in November 2024 sidelined her for two months, yet she returned to claim her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere in February.In an interview with Self, reflecting on the setback, Shiffrin said:“The injury gave me an opportunity to work on deficiencies with my core that I probably needed to work on, but we were always in high-level competition and there was never time to go back to rudimentary basics. What I’m most excited about now is the opportunity to show that over time, the rest of the season and into next season, which is a big year for many reasons, I can come back even stronger.”Mikaela Shiffrin ended the season on a high note, winning the slalom at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Shiffrin grew up in a skiing family in Vail, Colorado. Introduced to skiing at age three, she trained from a young age, attending Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont. Her mother, Eileen, competed in masters ski racing, while her father, Jeff, skied collegiately at Dartmouth College. Her older brother, Taylor, also pursued skiing at the collegiate level.Mikaela Shiffrin's career now includes 101 World Cup wins, three Olympic medals, including two golds, and eight world championship gold medals.