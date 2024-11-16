Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde drops two-word reaction on returning to gym weeks after 2024-25 season withdrawal

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé and two-time Olympic medalist Aleksander Kilde was recently spotted in his gym sessions. This comes just a few weeks after the Norwegian skier announced his withdrawal from the 2024-25 season due to surgery.

The Norwegian skier faced a devastating crash earlier this year in January and has had to go through numerous surgeries since then. His last competition was the downhill event in Wengen during the FIS Ski World Cup 2023-24 which he couldn't complete due to his crash.

Amid these surgeries, the 32-year-old has returned to the gym as he looks to maintain his physical fitness despite being away from the slopes in the upcoming season. Kilde took to his Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of his training session with the gym trainer Christopher Schrock at the Basefive physical fitness center.

In the pictures, Kilde could be seen wearing an olive green t-shirt complemented with black shorts and white training shoes.

"Keep pushing," Aleksander Kilde wrote in his caption.

Kilde has been one of the leading Alpine Skiers in the Norwegian circuit with 21 wins and 48 podium finishes in the Skiing World Cup. Besides, he also has two silver medals at the World Championships and a gold medal at the Junior World Championships which he clinched in 2013.

Oakley eyewear pays tribute to 2020 World Cup-winning skier Aleksander Kilde

Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup with the 2023 Downhill Training title (Image via: Getty Images)

Oakley recently paid tribute to Aleksander Kilde through a video on its social media handle. Similar to his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin, Kilde is also associated with this sports equipment brand headquartered in California, United States of America.

The eyewear brand took to its Instagram handle to share a Kilde tribute video and added some kind words in the caption to describe the tough nature of the Norwegian skier. It wrote:

"Forged from iron and built for champions @akilde Sig Series pay tribute to his Viking heritage. Clear the runway."

The Norwegian skier mostly uses Oakley sunglasses and helmets during his tournaments. Kilde also collaborated with the brand to design the ARC5 Pro ski racing helmets. Besides, he has also received his signature racing sunglasses collection from the brand.

Besides Oakley, Kilde is also associated with numerous other prominent brands such as Audi, Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot, and the beverage company NOCCO.

