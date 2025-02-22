Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde reacts to Norwegian skier Thea Stjernesund's first podium finish of the season

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, appreciated Thea Louise Stjernesund for her first podium finish of the 2025 season. Shiffrin was also a part of this Giant Slalom race, marking her first after her return from injury.

Kilde has been away from the slopes for the entirety the 2024-25 season due to an injury. At the Alpine Skiing World Cup in January last year, he lost his balance in the final turn during the Wengen downhill race and faced a disastrous crash into the safety net. The skier was immediately airlifted out of the course, and it was found that he dislocated his shoulder and faced a laceration on his calf. There were other injuries too, and he needed surgery, leading to his early retirement from the season.

Despite being away from the sport, the skier never falls short of cheering up his teammates, as he recently reacted to Norwegian skier Thea Louise's bronze medal win in the giant slalom race in Sestriere, Italy, resumed following the conclusion of the World Championships. The latter earned the third-place finish after being bested by Frederica Brignone and Alice Robinson.

Kilde took to his Instagram story, resharing a post by FIS Alpine about Louise Stjernesund's first podium finish and celebrated her win by adding two emojis on his story that read:

"🎉🎉"

Aleksander Kilde’s Instagram story

In this particular race, Mikaela Shiffrin ended up in 25th place, as it was her first giant slalom race after her return from the injury. She suffered from a crash in the giant slalom race in Killington in November 2024, which led to an abrasion in her abdomen, leading to surgery. She recently won a gold medal in the first-ever combined team event at World Championships in Saalbach with Breezy Johnson as her partner.

Aleksander Kilde opened up about his relationship with fiance Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been dating each other since 2020, and they got engaged in April 2024. They announced this special news by sharing a bunch of pictures of the American skier flaunting her ring on Instagram. The couple usually shows off their bond on social media and in interviews. Most recently, in a conversation with Olympics.com, Kilde opened up about his bond with Shiffrin. Stating that they are having an amazing time together, he said:

"We're having an amazing time together, and what I find really cool is that we can share experiences and have conversations about things I can't really have with anyone else. She has a lot of experience; I have some experience and we can make each other better," said Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance.

He added:

"Also, you know, I like her as a person more than anything else. For me that she's a skier is just a bonus. I really enjoy spending time with her, and that's what I keep in mind. Anything else is just a bonus.”

Mikaela Shiffrin recently spoke about her teammates after returning to the slopes from the devastating crash. Along with this, she also revealed that the crash affected her mental health.

