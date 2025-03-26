Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reveals how he's making most of his recovery

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, has revealed the way he has been using his time during the recovery period. Kilde has undergone surgery for the consequent injuries he has been nursing after the crash he faced in Wengen last year in January.

Even though Kilde hasn't featured on the slopes in the 2024-25 season, the two-time Olympic medalist has devoted most of his time to healing smoothly. Owing to this, he has also halted one of the courses on real estate he has been pursuing from the renowned London School of Economics.

Kilde further shared that he has been using his time to the best use and is trying to stay calm and composed in this time of adversity. The Norwegian also expressed his feeling that his last operation seems to have been completed just a day ago, despite it being four weeks ago. He said (via Ski Racing Media):

"I’ve used the time wisely. But I’ve also tried to just stay calm and easy and not stress about the situation I’m in. It’s been four weeks since my last operation, and honestly, it feels like yesterday."

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, shared an update about his recovery process recently, stating that he has been doing well and that his body is making progress day by day.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares thoughts before the FIS Ski World Cup final 2024-25

Mikaela Shiffrin looks in disappointing fashion after the giant slalom race during the FIS Ski World Cup race in Are, Sweden (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her feelings before going into the FIS Ski World Cup finals, which are being held at Sun Valley, USA. Shiffrin will be competing only in the slalom race during the finals as she has failed to qualify for the giant slalom finals.

The 30-year-old said that competing in the peaks and valleys throughout the season has been a challenging task for her. Additionally, Shiffrin also mentioned that her last sessions of training have been quite good as she is able to manage her speed effectively. She said (via USA Today):

"I think the harder thing about this season has been the peaks and valleys. I tend to operate best at more even keel, even emotionally. But when it's extremely good moments and extremely bad moments, that's what really takes all of my energy to just manage it. The last few days of training, I've been able to take on the speed and the tempo of a course a bit better."

Mikaela Shiffrin has struggled a lot with her giant slalom races after coming back from a giant slalom crash in Killington back in November. She has faced mental struggles competing in the event, and also had to step aside from the event during the FIS Ski World Championships last month. The Colorado native has competed in three Giant Slalom World Cup races since coming back from the injury and has touched the finishing line in just one (in Sestriere, 25th position).

