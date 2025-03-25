Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen makes feelings known as they celebrate the skier's milestone World Cup victory

Mikaela Shiffrin is the winningest skier of all-time, and she solidified her status as one of the greatest of the sport when she clinched her 100th World Cup win. Recently, the American’s mother, Eileen Shiffrin, shared glimpses of a party held to celebrate skier's historic achievement.

Shiffrin began the 2024-2025 World Cup season with 97 wins, and was poised to hit triple digits within the first few races of the season. While she didn't make it to the podium in her season debut, she claimed back-to-back wins in Levi and Gurgl, before heading to Killington, where she suffered a scary crash that left her with a puncture wound. While Shiffrin's crash initially put her return to the slopes within this season in doubt, the 30-year-old got back to racing in late January, before claiming her historic 100th win in Sestriere, Italy.

Recently, with the World Cup Finals taking place in Sun Valley, Mikaela Shiffrin was honoured for her achievement. Sharing glimpses from the party on Instagram, the skier’s mother, Eileen, made her feelings known about the event, writing,

“Thank you to Megan Harrod for organizing and to Kipp Nelson for hosting an amazing celebration last evening in Sun Valley to honor Miki's 100 wins. Our team never really has a chance to take a moment and appreciate the wins when we are lucky enough to achieve them so this was very special. And thanks to everyone who joined us in celebration. So many friends old and new made the evening so special. Then onward to the next amazing shindig at the Maffei's house to keep the vibe alive last night. Sun Valley rockin'.”

Mikaela Shiffrin set to compete in slalom at World Cup Finals

Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom (Image Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin will be wrapping up her 2024-2025 skiing season with an appearance at the World Cup Finals taking place in Sun Valley, Idaho. Despite achieving the milestone of a 100 wins over the course of this past season, Shiffrin is not in the running for any discipline titles, having missed a large number of races due to the puncture wound she suffered after her crash in Killington.

At the World Cup Finals, the American is scheduled to compete in the slalom event. The event is scheduled for March 27, with the first run taking place at 9:00 AM local time, followed by the second at 12:00 PM.

Over the course of her career, Mikaela Shiffrin has won a total of five overall World Cup titles, and 11 discipline titles.

