Minnesota Volleyball hit by major blow as redshirt sophomore Alex Acevedo sidelined for 2025 season

Minnesota Volleyball star Alex Acevedo is set to miss out on the rest of the season after picking up a lower leg injury during the team's win over Northwestern University. Acevedo was having her breakout season for the Gophers, playing in 15 matches and recording 2.64 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .281. She is currently a redshirt sophmore at the university. Alex Acevedo transfered from the University of Oregon to join the Minnesota Volleyball team. She was regarded as one of the most exciting collegiate talents in the nation, winning the 2022-23 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year award. She has four years of eligibility left at the university. Acevedo did not feature as the Gophers lost to the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday. In a post on X, the official Minnesota Volleyball account announced that Acevedo will be missing out on the rest of the season:&quot;Redshirt sophomore outside Alex Acevedo will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a lower leg injury.&quot;The Minnesota Volleyball team will look to bounce back against Ohio State on October 12th. The match will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Alex Acevedo on why she joined the Minnesota Volleyball teamAlex Acevedo previously discussed why she joined the Minnesota Volleyball team. In an interview on the university's official website, Acevedo said:&quot;I was at dinner the first night with [head coach] Keegan [Cook] and [associate head coach] Kristen [Kelsay]. At that point, I had been on four visits so far and a lot of the dinners were routine. We would do some volleyball talk, some small talk, etc. Keegan was asking me some deeper questions right out of the gates about life and my family and I really appreciated that. They did a lot of research on me and I felt like they really wanted me here. It was hard to find any negatives about Minnesota, no red flags at all. It felt like the place for me. I loved seeing the school and the campus too.&quot;&quot;I want to achieve the highest level of play that I can to help the team win. I want to have four great years here and have the most fun I can. This is a very capable team and it's going to be a fun group to play with this year.&quot;Alex Acevedo received the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award during her redshirt freshman season with the Gophers.