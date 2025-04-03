Miramar Invitational 2025: Schedule, order of events, athletes to watch out ft Julien Alfred, Shericka Jackson

The 2025 Miramar Invitational is scheduled to take center stage at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida on April 5. The meet has been categorized as one of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meetings.

Ad

One of the most prominent meetings in the USA, the event will be headlined by 200m Olympic silver medalist Julien Alfred and two-time world champion Shericka Jackson. Both athletes will go head-to-head in the women's 300m.

Alfred has made a name for herself after winning gold in the 100m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she defeated USA star Sha'Carri Richardson. Meanwhile, this will be Jackson's second meet of the 2025 season following her withdrawal from the quadrennial games. She made her season debut in the 60m indoors where she ran a 7.14s race to finish fourth at the WIC Q Meet.

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned athletes are expected to face a serious threat from Great Britain's Amber Anning. The Brit displayed a remarkable show at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, where she won gold in the 400m on March 22. Meanwhile, the women's 200m will see some big names like Tia Clayton, Tamari Davis, Anavia Battle and Alaysha Johnson among others contending for the title.

Rohan Watson and Yohan Blake (men's 100m), Isabella Whittaker (women's 600m) and Rasheed Broadbell (men's 200m) are some of the other prominent track athletes who will be in action at the Miramar Invitational.

Ad

Maggie Ewen in the women's shot put and LaQuan Nairn in the men's long jump will headline the field events at the meet.

Full schedule for 2025 Miramar Invitational (All timings are in Eastern Time)

Amber Anning at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

11:30 AM: Women's 100m - Preliminaries

Ad

Followed by: Men's 100m - Preliminaries

Followed by: Women's 100m Hurdles - Preliminaries

Followed by: Men's 110m Hurdles - Preliminaries

11:43 AM: Women's Long Jump - Final

1:00 PM: Men's Long Jump - Final

1:03 PM: Women's 100m Dash - Final B

1:08 PM: Women's 100m Dash - Final A

1:13 PM: Men's 100m - Final B

1:15 PM: Women's Shot Put - Final

1:18 PM: Men's 100m - Final A

1:23 PM: Men's 300m - Final

1:33 PM: Women's 300m - Final

Ad

1:43 PM: Women's 100m Hurdles - Final

1:53 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles - Final

2:03 PM: Men's 600m Run - Final

2:13 PM: Women's 600m Run - Final

2:23 PM: Men's 200m Dash - Final

2:33 PM: Women's 200m Dash - Final

2:40 PM: Men's 4x100m Relay - Exhibition

2:47 PM: Women's 4x100m Relay - Exhibition

Streaming details for the Miramar Invitational

Although the streaming details for the Miramar Invitational aren’t known yet, the now Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell streamed the 2024 edition live on her YouTube channel. However, the live results can be found on the meet's official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback