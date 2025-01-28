"Miss you"- Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and others react to Abbey Weitzeil's adorable glimpses of their time together

Several swimmers, such as Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and others, reacted to American swimmer Abby Weitzeil's adorable glimpses of their time together at the Paris Olympics and other occasions. The latter got married to her university teammate Michael Jensen.

Most of the swimmers concluded their 2024 season after competing at the 2024 World Aquatic Championships. Currently, all of them are enjoying their off-season.

Amid this, Weitzel shared a bunch of pictures, reminiscing about their time together at the Paris Olympics, during her wedding, and on multiple more occasions. She also added a video of her visit to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The post's caption read:

"But wait these are cute."

Several swimmers reacted to the "cute" post, including Kate Douglass. She made her feelings known about Weitzel and the moments they spent together by writing:

"Miss you!!"

Douglass’ comment on Instagram

Following this, another American swimmer, Regan Smith, reacted to the post, commenting:

"HUGS 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 "

Regan Smith’s comment on Instagram

Making her feelings known about this post, Torri Huske wrote:

"You're cute ☺️"

Torri Huske’s comment

Another US Olympian, Natalie Hinds, also commented on this post:

"That girl be LIVIN!!!"

Natalie Hinds’ comment

Overwhelmed after watching her fun TikTok video and Paris Olympics selfie, Gretchen Walsh commented:

"Iconic year 🫶🏻"

Gretchen Walsh’s Instagram comment

Several other swimmers like Lily King and Emma Weber, who were also in the post, left a comment below. They share good friendships and healthy competition among them, as Kate Douglass broke Abbey Weitzel's 2020 record of 51.26s in the 100m freestyle at the World Cup in October 2024.

When Kate Douglass opened up about being one of the most accomplished swimmers in the world

In an old interview with Olympics.com in February 2024, Kate Douglass opened up about her potential to leave a legacy in the swimming community. She shared that this mindset helped her stay motivated and improved her skills.

"When I finally realised I could leave a legacy in the sport, I started to really get more motivated. And that helped me start to enjoy it more, because being motivated helped me [to] improve a lot. And I feel like that's because I realised I am capable of leaving a legacy," said Douglass.

Kate Douglass delivered an exceptional performance at the Paris Olympics. She won four medals, including two golds and two silvers. She won two gold medals in the 200m breaststroke and 4x100m medley relay and two silver medals in the 200m medley and 4x100m freestyle events.

