  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Miss you"- Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and others react to Abbey Weitzeil's adorable glimpses of their time together

"Miss you"- Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and others react to Abbey Weitzeil's adorable glimpses of their time together

By Nancy Singh
Modified Jan 28, 2025 13:33 GMT
Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Abbey Weitzel- Source: Instagram and Gettyg
Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Abbey Weitzel- Source: Instagram/@abbeyweitzeil and Getty

Several swimmers, such as Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and others, reacted to American swimmer Abby Weitzeil's adorable glimpses of their time together at the Paris Olympics and other occasions. The latter got married to her university teammate Michael Jensen.

Most of the swimmers concluded their 2024 season after competing at the 2024 World Aquatic Championships. Currently, all of them are enjoying their off-season.

Amid this, Weitzel shared a bunch of pictures, reminiscing about their time together at the Paris Olympics, during her wedding, and on multiple more occasions. She also added a video of her visit to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The post's caption read:

"But wait these are cute."
also-read-trending Trending

Several swimmers reacted to the "cute" post, including Kate Douglass. She made her feelings known about Weitzel and the moments they spent together by writing:

"Miss you!!"
Douglass&rsquo; comment on Instagram
Douglass’ comment on Instagram

Following this, another American swimmer, Regan Smith, reacted to the post, commenting:

"HUGS 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 "
Regan Smith&rsquo;s comment on Instagram
Regan Smith’s comment on Instagram

Making her feelings known about this post, Torri Huske wrote:

"You're cute ☺️"
Torri Huske&rsquo;s comment
Torri Huske’s comment

Another US Olympian, Natalie Hinds, also commented on this post:

"That girl be LIVIN!!!"
Natalie Hinds&rsquo; comment
Natalie Hinds’ comment

Overwhelmed after watching her fun TikTok video and Paris Olympics selfie, Gretchen Walsh commented:

"Iconic year 🫶🏻"
Gretchen Walsh&rsquo;s Instagram comment
Gretchen Walsh’s Instagram comment

Several other swimmers like Lily King and Emma Weber, who were also in the post, left a comment below. They share good friendships and healthy competition among them, as Kate Douglass broke Abbey Weitzel's 2020 record of 51.26s in the 100m freestyle at the World Cup in October 2024.

When Kate Douglass opened up about being one of the most accomplished swimmers in the world

In an old interview with Olympics.com in February 2024, Kate Douglass opened up about her potential to leave a legacy in the swimming community. She shared that this mindset helped her stay motivated and improved her skills.

"When I finally realised I could leave a legacy in the sport, I started to really get more motivated. And that helped me start to enjoy it more, because being motivated helped me [to] improve a lot. And I feel like that's because I realised I am capable of leaving a legacy," said Douglass.

Kate Douglass delivered an exceptional performance at the Paris Olympics. She won four medals, including two golds and two silvers. She won two gold medals in the 200m breaststroke and 4x100m medley relay and two silver medals in the 200m medley and 4x100m freestyle events.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी