Mondo Duplantis expresses delight at Ostrava win after missing out on world record

Mondo Duplantis secured a notable victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 after winning the pole vault event, jumping a distance of 6m. However, he missed out on his attempt to set a new world record, and despite this, the Swedish athlete was content with his performance.

Before the Ostrava Golden Spike event, Duplantis, who holds the polevaulting world record at 6.24m, opened up about attempting to jump 6.25m in the meet. He revealed that he had nothing planned and would go with the flow.

"If I secure the victory, I feel good, and the conditions are good, I will try to jump as high as I possibly can, Mondo Duplantis said. I would love to take a shot at 6.25. It is all about how I feel. I do not preplan the progression, I will just go with the flow."

Trending

The reigning pole vault world record holder cleared 6m and stood atop the podium in Ostrava. He soared to a height of 5.62m in his first attempt, 5.82m in his second attempt, and achieved a 6m clearance in his final attempt. However, the Swedish athlete had his sights set on surpassing his own world record and taking a leap of 6.25m.

Duplantis narrowly missed breaking his world record, but the athlete did not portray any regret for the same and displayed gratitude on his social media for the victory. He shared three pictures of him competing at the event on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as:

"Always great jumping here in Ostrava! 6m for win🫡"

Mondo Duplantis weighs in on his Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 victory

After missing out on securing a new world record at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024, Mondo Duplantis opened up about his 6m win. The 24-year-old had set his previous and eighth world record in pole vault at the Xiamen Diamond League on April 20, 2024, after recording an exceptional clearance of 6.24m.

The Swedish pole vault champion was ecstatic even after he was not able to succeed in his world record attempt in Ostrava. He revealed that this miss was a confidence booster for him.

"I'm happy about the last attempt, it felt quite good, said Duplantis. I was actually closer than I thought I was going to be. Gives me confidence going forward. I'm quite pleased with the jumps, I feel really good on the runway right now." (via Sportstar.com)

Mondo Duplantis is evidently gearing up for surpassing his own world record and will be next seen competing at the European Athletics Championship 2024, which is to be held from June 7-12.